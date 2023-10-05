Need roadside assistance? Here are 7 things to check before you commit

Expert roadside assistants are usually qualified mechanics who can resolve simple issues such as flat tyres, empty tanks or keys locked in your car on-site.

However, if the problem is more complex and requires further expertise, your car breakdown service provider will probably have to tow your car to a dealership or garage for repair.

Seven things to ask when getting roadside assistance

In SA, roadside assistance offerings can vary — not all are equal. It’s not advisable to assume you're fully covered for any eventuality. To avoid costly mistakes, ask the following questions when you’re looking for an assistance provider:

1. What are your call-out limits?

Many providers limit the number of calls per insured vehicle. Ideally, you should be able to call for assistance at least three times a year. Make sure you know your policy limits. It’s also important to clarify whether the coverage is limited to a specific geographical area.

2. What services are covered?

What specific roadside services are included in the coverage? Common services include towing, jump-starting a flat battery, tyre changes, lockout assistance and fuel delivery. You also need to confirm if the policy covers all call-out fees and labour or if there are limitations and exclusions.

Typically, if you don’t have roadside assistance, a service provider will charge a call-out fee and an additional labour fee. So, make sure your provider covers both services.

3. What is your response time?

Establish what the typical response time is for the provider. In many situations, a quick response can be crucial. Find out if the service offers any emergency roadside assistance or transport in case of a car accident.

4. Are there any vehicle eligibility restrictions?

Some vehicles may not be eligible for roadside assistance based on the age of the car, weight or extensive wear and tear. Large commercial vehicles may also require specialised services, making them ineligible.

5. Will you notify family members?

Roadside assistance services can provide notifications to family or significant others, letting them know what's happened and how long you'll be.

Roadside assistance services can provide notifications to family or significant others, letting them know what's happened and how long you'll be.

6. What is the cost or membership fee?

Find out what the fees are for the benefit or service so you can compare quotes to find a good deal. Many service providers will offer different tiers of coverage or a discounted option to add on the service to your existing car insurance policy.

7. Can you make trustworthy referrals for repair work?

You might not know who can or should assist you with a particular car issue. To avoid causing any further damage or voiding your car's warranty, many roadside assistance services can refer you to a make and model specialist you can trust.

