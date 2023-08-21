'Blue Beetle' is now in cinemas: watch the trailer and you could win big

Superhero fans, the moment you've been waiting for has arrived: Blue Beetle, the epic new action movie based on the DC comic of the same name, is now showing in cinemas. And, to celebrate, Warner Bros. SA is giving away a one-a-kind collector’s item worth over R100,000.

The prize, an ornamental gold beetle studded with sapphires that features the DC logo on the back, was created by Nevin Sher (aka The Diamond Guy). It was inspired by the Scarab, an ancient relic that forever changes the life of the movie's main character, Jaime Reyes.

In the film, Jaime (Xolo Maridueña) returns home after graduating college only to discover that his life's been turned upside down. He learns his family’s business is failing, their rent is spiking due to gentrification and, worst of all, his father’s health is declining.

He suddenly feels the weight of the world on his shoulders and, in an attempt to help out, decides to look for a job rather than preparing to go to law school as planned. But fate has other ideas: Jamie unexpectedly finds himself in possession of the Scarab, an ancient relic that is, in fact, a sophisticated piece of alien biotechnology.

When the Scarab “chooses” Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he's granted control over a superhuman suit of armour capable of extraordinary powers, transforming him into the superhero, Blue Beetle.