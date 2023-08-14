Win a golden 'Blue Beetle' collector's item worth over R100,000

If you can develop superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider or from possessing kryptonite from the planet Krypton, it’s not a stretch of the imagination to think that amazing mystical abilities can be brought on by association with a magic scarab beetle that bonds with a teenager, providing him with a suit of extraterrestrial armour.

This, in a nutshell, is the plot of Blue Beetle, the new superhero blockbuster from Warner Bros. SA, which opens in cinemas on August 18.

Based on the DC comic of the same name, it stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate who unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. This artefact bestows extraordinary and unpredictable powers on him, transforming him to the superhero Blue Beetle and changing the course of his life forever.