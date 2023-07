Save more as you explore: FNB expands eBucks Travel benefits

“Over the years, we've been expanding our travel benefits to make them easily accessible and more valuable for customers, through a digital platform that customers trust.

“Our new or enhanced travel benefits are also designed to encourage and entrench digital adoption in line with our focus on driving positive behaviour in the ways in which customers manage their money.”

Putting the impact of eBucks Travel benefits into perspective, Moolman says “we expect our programme to reserve roughly 300,000 airline seats this year alone, which equates to filling about five Boeing 737 aircraft per day for a year.

“Our customers who use bus travel also have access to 6,500 destinations across the African continent and all these are accessible via the FNB app (pictured).”

Save with discounted flights and car hire

From July 2023, the current Lift Airline partnership is enhanced to include a Lift Premium Class benefit allowing eligible FNB and RMB Private Bank customers to receive a generous 25% discount on their base fare when booking a domestic flight using eBucks Travel on the FNB or RMB Private Bank apps.

Travel with Lift Premium includes airport FastTrack, priority check-in and boarding, and a complimentary Slow lounge visit regardless of eBucks reward level.