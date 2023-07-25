Save more as you explore: FNB expands eBucks Travel benefits

In addition, qualifying FNB and RMB Private Bank customers will still get up to 40% off select domestic and international flights and up to 40% off Avis car rentals in line with their eBucks reward level.

As a new benefit, FNB Aspire customers will receive a R100 discount on one-way flight tickets for each qualifying domestic traveller when they book via eBucks Travel on the FNB app.

Customers who fulfil the requirements in August will be eligible for travel discounts in September, where each main member gets their annual discount saving based on the highest qualifying product they hold.

Skip the bus queue and save up to R500 annually

With bus travel being one of the most popular modes of transport locally and throughout the rest of Africa, FNB is significantly increasing the benefits available through QuickBus.

When using QuickBus, which is available through the FNB app, customers can compare, book and pay for bus tickets with major bus operators across the continent, allowing them to save time and money.

Beginning in September, FNB Easy Smart and FNB Aspire customers will be eligible for R50 off per bus ticket for each qualifying passenger when booking through QuickBus on the FNB app, with a maximum annual discount of R500 per traveller.

Furthermore, Premier to FNB Private Wealth customers get up to 40% off per passenger for bookings made through QuickBus on the FNB app.

Customers can also now pay using their eBucks to reduce their expenses even further.

Enjoy that family road trip even more

For a leisurely and rewarding travel experience, qualifying customers get a free Wimpy breakfast or burger at a participating Engen 1 Stop every quarter of the year and a free extra voucher if you have a child linked to your family banking profile.

Says Moolman: “As an integrated provider of financial and lifestyle services, we recognise that travel is a need that is prevalent among all customers, and we are pleased to be able to help them save money and enjoy a better travel experience. As a result, our award-winning and globally recognised rewards programme is focused on the safety, ease and simplicity that will help customers make their travel bookings and spend their eBucks via the FNB app.

“We encourage customers to familiarise themselves with our current and new benefits, so they can derive maximum benefits.”

