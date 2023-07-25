Save more as you explore: FNB expands eBucks Travel benefits
The bank's new and enhanced benefits include generous discounts on flights, bus tickets and car hire
Travelling domestically or abroad can be costly and time-consuming, which is why FNB and RMB Private Bank are pleased to announce that their customers will be getting additional travel rewards through eBucks Travel from September.
The expanded eBucks Travel benefits aim to improve customers' travel experience through discounts on flight and bus tickets as well as car hire.
“Travel generally accounts for a significant portion of household budgets regardless of income segment. With this in mind, we are constantly looking for meaningful ways to help customers save money and supplement their travel spend,” says eBucks CEO Johan Moolman.
“Over the years, we've been expanding our travel benefits to make them easily accessible and more valuable for customers, through a digital platform that customers trust.
“Our new or enhanced travel benefits are also designed to encourage and entrench digital adoption in line with our focus on driving positive behaviour in the ways in which customers manage their money.”
Putting the impact of eBucks Travel benefits into perspective, Moolman says “we expect our programme to reserve roughly 300,000 airline seats this year alone, which equates to filling about five Boeing 737 aircraft per day for a year.
“Our customers who use bus travel also have access to 6,500 destinations across the African continent and all these are accessible via the FNB app (pictured).”
Save with discounted flights and car hire
From July 2023, the current Lift Airline partnership is enhanced to include a Lift Premium Class benefit allowing eligible FNB and RMB Private Bank customers to receive a generous 25% discount on their base fare when booking a domestic flight using eBucks Travel on the FNB or RMB Private Bank apps.
Travel with Lift Premium includes airport FastTrack, priority check-in and boarding, and a complimentary Slow lounge visit regardless of eBucks reward level.
In addition, qualifying FNB and RMB Private Bank customers will still get up to 40% off select domestic and international flights and up to 40% off Avis car rentals in line with their eBucks reward level.
As a new benefit, FNB Aspire customers will receive a R100 discount on one-way flight tickets for each qualifying domestic traveller when they book via eBucks Travel on the FNB app.
Customers who fulfil the requirements in August will be eligible for travel discounts in September, where each main member gets their annual discount saving based on the highest qualifying product they hold.
Skip the bus queue and save up to R500 annually
With bus travel being one of the most popular modes of transport locally and throughout the rest of Africa, FNB is significantly increasing the benefits available through QuickBus.
When using QuickBus, which is available through the FNB app, customers can compare, book and pay for bus tickets with major bus operators across the continent, allowing them to save time and money.
Beginning in September, FNB Easy Smart and FNB Aspire customers will be eligible for R50 off per bus ticket for each qualifying passenger when booking through QuickBus on the FNB app, with a maximum annual discount of R500 per traveller.
Furthermore, Premier to FNB Private Wealth customers get up to 40% off per passenger for bookings made through QuickBus on the FNB app.
Customers can also now pay using their eBucks to reduce their expenses even further.
Enjoy that family road trip even more
For a leisurely and rewarding travel experience, qualifying customers get a free Wimpy breakfast or burger at a participating Engen 1 Stop every quarter of the year and a free extra voucher if you have a child linked to your family banking profile.
Says Moolman: “As an integrated provider of financial and lifestyle services, we recognise that travel is a need that is prevalent among all customers, and we are pleased to be able to help them save money and enjoy a better travel experience. As a result, our award-winning and globally recognised rewards programme is focused on the safety, ease and simplicity that will help customers make their travel bookings and spend their eBucks via the FNB app.
“We encourage customers to familiarise themselves with our current and new benefits, so they can derive maximum benefits.”
This article was sponsored by FNB.