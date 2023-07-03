Say cheers to your low-battery fears: power up with the Huawei nova y91

Its massive 7,000mAH battery is super long-lasting too. Whether you're watching videos, playing games, browsing social media or making calls, the Huawei nova Y91 can keep up.

When fully charged, it delivers enough power for you to enjoy up to 29 hours of local video playback, 71 hours of talk time or 12.5 hours of gaming.

And, because the design of the Huawei nova Y91's battery has passed the global battery safety certification, you can be sure that it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Smart, fast and safe charging

The Huawei nova Y91 introduces a remarkable battery protection feature called Smart Charge, which uses AI-driven technology to learn from your charging habits and keep the battery's health at the optimal level. In doing so, it safeguards the battery's lifespan, while allowing it to operate at peak performance for an extended period.

In other words, this feature will preserve the lifespan of your Huawei nova Y91's battery, while ensuring the device stays powered up whenever you need it most.

When you need a quick boost of power, you can turn off the Huawei nova Y91's Smart Charge feature and use its 22.5W SuperCharge capabilities to charge it in a flash. Plug it in for 10 minutes before you head off to catch your ride to work and it'll have enough power for you to enjoy watching 3.2 hours of local video playback on your commute.