Say cheers to your low-battery fears: power up with the Huawei nova y91
If you want to #LiveLarge, you need a smartphone with an extra-large battery
In our fast-paced lives, smartphones have become more than mere devices. Life's essentials, from wallets and maps to cameras and entertainment hubs, are seamlessly integrated into these technological marvels. And, as they become more advanced and powerful, they also require more powerful batteries.
That's where the Huawei nova Y91 stands out from the crowd with its huge 7,000mAH super long-lasting battery, Smart Charge feature and 22.5W SuperCharge charging capabilities.
Outstanding battery life
Think an extra-large battery equals a clunky device? Wrong! Technological and design innovations mean the Huawei nova Y91 has the thinnest profile of any smartphone with the same sized battery on the market.
Its massive 7,000mAH battery is super long-lasting too. Whether you're watching videos, playing games, browsing social media or making calls, the Huawei nova Y91 can keep up.
When fully charged, it delivers enough power for you to enjoy up to 29 hours of local video playback, 71 hours of talk time or 12.5 hours of gaming.
And, because the design of the Huawei nova Y91's battery has passed the global battery safety certification, you can be sure that it meets the highest standards of quality and reliability.
Smart, fast and safe charging
The Huawei nova Y91 introduces a remarkable battery protection feature called Smart Charge, which uses AI-driven technology to learn from your charging habits and keep the battery's health at the optimal level. In doing so, it safeguards the battery's lifespan, while allowing it to operate at peak performance for an extended period.
In other words, this feature will preserve the lifespan of your Huawei nova Y91's battery, while ensuring the device stays powered up whenever you need it most.
When you need a quick boost of power, you can turn off the Huawei nova Y91's Smart Charge feature and use its 22.5W SuperCharge capabilities to charge it in a flash. Plug it in for 10 minutes before you head off to catch your ride to work and it'll have enough power for you to enjoy watching 3.2 hours of local video playback on your commute.
Not only does the Huawei nova Y91 offer you a faster and smarter charging experience, but a safer one too.
During charging, its 20-layer charging protection system can automatically identify non-standard chargers and charging cables and limit the battery's temperature and voltage. In which case, the system will not activate the SuperCharge feature. It'll also automatically stop charging if the USB charging port overheats.
So, order your Huawei nova Y91 for R6,999 from the Huawei online store today and say cheers to your low-battery fears. This impressive device is also available from R399 a month on a 24-month contract at selected retail stores.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.