It's easy to protect your family's future: get life insurance with one call

What makes it more difficult is that the life insurance application process can be a long and tedious one. And often before you can sign on that dotted line, you have to go through the dreaded and sometimes painful process of getting a medical or a blood test — and if you’re scared of needles, that can be stressful.

The good news is that OUTsurance NoMeds Life Insurance makes getting life insurance easy and convenient — one quick call to one of the insurer's expert advisers and you'll be covered in not time.

OUTsurance NoMeds Life Insurance gives qualifying clients life cover of up to R5m and there aren't any medicals or blood tests required when you apply. That’s money that will protect your loved ones from financial stress should you pass away. Money that can make a real difference to their future by ensuring they can pay for education and other essentials.

Click here to get a life insurance quote from OUTsurance today.

Why OUTsurance’s NoMeds Life Insurance is your best option:

You get true value

Your monthly premium is based on you and your risk factors alone, meaning if you are a low-risk client you may end up paying much less than someone who is a high risk.

Quick and easy cover

The process of getting life insurance is streamlined and straightforward. You just speak to one of our OUTsurance's expert advisers and you could get covered in one phone call.

Did someone say NoMeds?

No more time wasted doing medicals or blood tests, waiting anxiously for your medical results, filling in endless paperwork and waiting for approval . with OUTsurance NoMeds Life Insurance, qualifying clients can get life cover of up to R5m without having to do any of this. In fact, one quick phone call is all it may take to get covered.

Flexible ... flexibility!

You can choose whether you want to keep your premium and cover fixed, or you can increase your premium and cover on an annual basis if that’s what you wish to do.

Five-year premium guarantee

Your premium will be guaranteed for the first five years to help you manage your finances and budget.

An insurer you can trust

OUTsurance is trusted by thousands of clients, giving you peace of mind that by taking out life cover with the insurer, you are doing your best to ensure that your family’s financial future is protected.

Click here to get a life insurance quote from OUTsurance today.

This article was sponsored by OUTsurance.