Your child's X-tra Classes just got more affordable and enjoyable

Great news for parents and guardians: you no longer need to worry about paying exorbitant fees if your child needs extra tuition to help them succeed at school. That's because the Sowetan has partnered with DigiCampus to offer affordable X-tra Classes.

Endorsed by the department of basic education, DigiCampus is an online learning support platform, which covers all the major subjects in the CAPS curriculum from grade R to grade 12. Designed to make learning fun and easy, it can be accessed anywhere, any time and from any device.

Sign your child up for a DigiCampus X-tra Classes subscription, priced at R50 a month, and they'll get access to an array of interactive online resources, which are designed to guide them along a structured path as they master a particular topic.