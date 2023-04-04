Grow your knowledge, grow your money: watch 'Ke Zaka' season 4

Now in its fourth season, this compelling reality show opens a window into the lives of the members of Mzansi's stokvels and burial societies, giving viewers the opportunity to “meet” like-minded people, while improving their financial literacy.

In each week's episode, presenter Ayanda Allie chats to a different group about their successes and challenges. She also discovers their future aspirations, whether this is to collectively invest on the JSE or help a single member to renovate their home.

Financial experts are then enlisted to advise the group on how they can overcome a particular obstacle or what steps to take to achieve their goals.

In doing so, the show enables viewers to learn from others' success stories and get the credible information they need to make wise decisions about their own money.

Ke Zaka season 4 premieres on SABC2 on April 5. Catch new episodes each Wednesday at 9.30am, with a repeat at 10pm.

You can also tune in to the Ke Zaka feature on Lesedi FM, from 12.30pm to 3pm, every Wednesday from April 5.