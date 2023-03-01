Le Creuset has added Azure to its palette — and we're in love
Inspired by the Mediterranean Sea, this rich blue hue evokes the feeling of al fresco dining under clear skies on distant shores
Any foodie worth their salt covets Le Creuset's products — and for good reason.
Since 1925, the French brand's signature range of enamelled cast iron cookware has been prized by home cooks and master chefs alike for its strength and durability. While its stoneware is lauded for being both microwave and oven safe.
Beyond their quality and versatility, it's because Le Creuset's products are gorgeous enough to go straight from your kitchen to your dining table — and to be displayed on your countertops — that they're so desirable. They're available in an ever-expanding rainbow of beautiful hues, with the newest addition being Azure.
Inspired by the Mediterranean Sea, this brilliant blue evokes the feeling of al fresco dining under clear skies on distant shores, and is a continuation of Le Creuset’s deep dive into tonal palettes.
Clearer, bolder and with a more pronounced gradient, Azure is a fine addition to the brand’s existing selection of blue shades. It's also the perfect complement to other contrasting colours in the Le Creuset range such as the fiery Flame.
The Azure collection includes enamelled cast iron cookware, oven-to-table stoneware, and accessories such as spatula crocks and salt and pepper mills.
For baking enthusiasts, there are Azure ramekins, batter bowls, craft spatulas and more, while coffee and tea lovers are sure to want to add a traditional kettle and cappuccino mugs in this rich blue hue to their wish lists.
Shop the Azure collection at Le Creuset boutique stores and online.
This article was sponsored by Le Creuset.