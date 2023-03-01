Le Creuset has added Azure to its palette — and we're in love

Any foodie worth their salt covets Le Creuset's products — and for good reason.

Since 1925, the French brand's signature range of enamelled cast iron cookware has been prized by home cooks and master chefs alike for its strength and durability. While its stoneware is lauded for being both microwave and oven safe.

Beyond their quality and versatility, it's because Le Creuset's products are gorgeous enough to go straight from your kitchen to your dining table — and to be displayed on your countertops — that they're so desirable. They're available in an ever-expanding rainbow of beautiful hues, with the newest addition being Azure.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Sea, this brilliant blue evokes the feeling of al fresco dining under clear skies on distant shores, and is a continuation of Le Creuset’s deep dive into tonal palettes.