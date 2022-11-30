Getting your next iPhone has never been easier with iStore's 10-minute upgrade

If you’ve ever had to queue at the bank or for a visa application, you know it involves long queues and lots of waiting.

But did you know you can now upgrade your iPhone contract in just 10 minutes online at iStore, even while you wait in the bank or visa queue?

iStore's latest innovation, “10 to iPhone”, allows customers to upgrade their contracts on the Vodacom network at their convenience from anywhere, at any time, giving them complete control over the application process.

Upgrading your iPhone contract on the Vodacom network gives a new meaning to taking a 10-minute break.

You don’t even have to drive to a store and queue to do it. Everything is done online, in a matter of minutes, unless you need a little extra time to decide on which iPhone, colour or contract package you want next.

All you need to do is visit iStore online from a laptop or mobile browser, log in to your account, and get started on the application.

You also have the option to add accessories for your new iPhone ahead of checking out your cart, to be fully kitted when the new iPhone is ready.

You can choose how to get your new iPhone, either collecting from the nearest iStore on the same day or having it delivered within 48 hours.

This offer is available exclusively to iStore for Vodacom customers.

This article was paid for by iStore.