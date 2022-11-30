×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
S Mag

Getting your next iPhone has never been easier with iStore's 10-minute upgrade

Vodacom network customers can visit iStore online from a laptop or mobile browser, log into their account and complete the simple application

30 November 2022 - 14:00
Get your Vodacom contract upgraded in an instant online via iStore.
Get your Vodacom contract upgraded in an instant online via iStore.
Image: Supplied

If you’ve ever had to queue at the bank or for a visa application, you know it involves long queues and lots of waiting.

But did you know you can now upgrade your iPhone contract in just 10 minutes online at iStore, even while you wait in the bank or visa queue?

iStore's latest innovation, “10 to iPhone”, allows customers to upgrade their contracts on the Vodacom network at their convenience from anywhere, at any time, giving them complete control over the application process.

Upgrading your iPhone contract on the Vodacom network gives a new meaning to taking a 10-minute break.

You don’t even have to drive to a store and queue to do it. Everything  is done online, in a matter of minutes, unless you need a little extra time to decide on which iPhone, colour or contract package you want next.

All you need to do is visit iStore online from a laptop or mobile browser, log in to your account, and get started on the application.

You also have the option to add accessories for your new iPhone ahead of checking out your cart, to be fully kitted when the new iPhone is ready. 

You can choose how to get your new iPhone, either collecting from the nearest iStore on the same day or having it delivered within 48 hours. 

This offer is available exclusively to iStore for Vodacom customers. 

Click here for more information.

This article was paid for by iStore.

ALSO READ:

Why iStore is the best place to upgrade to the new iPhone 14

SPONSORED | SA’s Apple Premium Reseller offers great deals, free benefits, and different ways to upgrade to a new iPhone
S Mag
1 month ago

Six reasons why iStore is the best place to get your new iPhone

SPONSORED | iPhone users can enjoy the benefit of upgrading their smartphone in store every year, free iCare Plus warranty and technical support from ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Make the switch from Android to iPhone with these three simple steps

SPONSORED | You can visit your nearest iStore to book a trade-in consultation and receive the value upfront for your new iPhone or as a gift card
S Mag
2 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe