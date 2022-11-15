Everything you need to know about the 2022 Miss Soweto finale

“Contestants will be competing for six coveted titles,” says Makhothi. “The crown will go to Miss Soweto 2022 and there will also be awards for First Princess, Second Princess, Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic and, of course, the People’s Choice Award.”

As always, White Star is inviting fans around the country to help choose the winner of the People’s Choice Award. To vote for your favourite contestant, WhatsApp “Hi” to 073-065-1066 and follow the prompts, or click through to the White Star online voting platform. (Voting is open until November 26; you can vote up to five times per cellphone number.)

Incredible prizes up for grabs

Miss Soweto will walk away with a cash prize of R100,000, sponsored by White Star. The brand will also sponsor a cash prize of R25,000 for the First Princess, R10,000 for the Second Princess and prizes of R5,000 each for Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic and the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

Lifestyle and athleisure brand Kicks Sportswear, a new addition to the list of event sponsors this year, will be giving all the contestants, judges and VIP guests at the pageant a coveted pair of Kicks sneakers. While Flawless by Gabrielle Union, another new sponsor, will be treating each of the contestants and judges to a goody basket brimming with its divine haircare products.

Returning sponsors include Candi & Co, Eli Ball, which sponsors the contestants’ evening wear; Even and Lovely, which sponsors their hair care and styling products; and K-Mile Models, which is always on the lookout for the new talent that Miss Soweto delivers to the world year after year.

Charismatic presenters

Jozi FM presenter and 2009 Miss Soweto runner up Refiloe Motsei will return to co-host the pageant’s finale for the sixth year and is set to delight fans with her energetic presence. She will be joined by TV presenter and media personality Thabiso Makhubela, the popular anchor of SABC 3’s breakfast show, Espresso, who returns for the second year.

“They make a great team,” says Makhothi. “They have a fabulous rapport and keep the show moving in a light and energetic way.”