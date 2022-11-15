Everything you need to know about the 2022 Miss Soweto finale
This year’s pageant promises to be a star-studded evening of glamour with A-list entertainment — and you could win tickets to attend with a friend
The Miss Soweto pageant is known for its star power — and the 2022 finale promises to be bigger and better than ever.
“The Miss Soweto pageant has had a dedicated following since it was launched in 1979,” says Mokhele Makhothi, marketing manager of White Star Super Maize Meal, the headline sponsor of the event.
“[The annual finale], which marks the start of the festive season, is a celebration of beauty, grace, determination and confidence — and has propelled many talented beauties to local and international stardom. It’s all about giving Sowetan women a platform to be bold, to take charge of their own lives and to be a force for good in the community in which they live.
“And with this year’s incredible line-up [of contestants, presenters, judges and musical talent], we look forward to launching even more Sowetan beauties into rewarding careers.”
Here’s everything you need to know about the glitzy finale, which is taking place at the Soweto Theatre on November 26:
20 finalists vying for six titles
The 20 finalists hoping to be named Miss Soweto 2022 include Ayanda Tlhong, Choviness Mphela, Fezile Ntloko, Gomolemo Sedumedi, Helen Moseri, Lehlohonolo Moroke, Lerato Zenande Guliwe, Leshidi Semono, Loyiso Sibiya, Moipone Kholane, Nomthandazo Madonsela, Nontsikelelo Nkosi, Nthabiseng Bodibe, Ntokozo Lutu, Ntsako Shibanda, Pallisa Kobuoe, Phindulo Mphilo, Tsakane Sono, Yandisa Mahlati and Karabo Legodi.
Click here to find out more about each of these extraordinary women.
“Contestants will be competing for six coveted titles,” says Makhothi. “The crown will go to Miss Soweto 2022 and there will also be awards for First Princess, Second Princess, Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic and, of course, the People’s Choice Award.”
As always, White Star is inviting fans around the country to help choose the winner of the People’s Choice Award. To vote for your favourite contestant, WhatsApp “Hi” to 073-065-1066 and follow the prompts, or click through to the White Star online voting platform. (Voting is open until November 26; you can vote up to five times per cellphone number.)
Incredible prizes up for grabs
Miss Soweto will walk away with a cash prize of R100,000, sponsored by White Star. The brand will also sponsor a cash prize of R25,000 for the First Princess, R10,000 for the Second Princess and prizes of R5,000 each for Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic and the winner of the People’s Choice Award.
Lifestyle and athleisure brand Kicks Sportswear, a new addition to the list of event sponsors this year, will be giving all the contestants, judges and VIP guests at the pageant a coveted pair of Kicks sneakers. While Flawless by Gabrielle Union, another new sponsor, will be treating each of the contestants and judges to a goody basket brimming with its divine haircare products.
Returning sponsors include Candi & Co, Eli Ball, which sponsors the contestants’ evening wear; Even and Lovely, which sponsors their hair care and styling products; and K-Mile Models, which is always on the lookout for the new talent that Miss Soweto delivers to the world year after year.
Charismatic presenters
Jozi FM presenter and 2009 Miss Soweto runner up Refiloe Motsei will return to co-host the pageant’s finale for the sixth year and is set to delight fans with her energetic presence. She will be joined by TV presenter and media personality Thabiso Makhubela, the popular anchor of SABC 3’s breakfast show, Espresso, who returns for the second year.
“They make a great team,” says Makhothi. “They have a fabulous rapport and keep the show moving in a light and energetic way.”
Top musical talent
“Music is woven into the fabric of Miss Soweto and we’re delighted to have some amazing talent lined up for this year’s finale,” says Makhoti.
This includes wildly popular Amapiano artist Daliwonga and award-winner Vusi Nova, who’ll delight the crowd by performing a selection of his Afro-soul hits such as Ndikuthandile.
Glamorous judges
An impressive panel of five judges will bring their own sparkle to the pageant.
They include celebrated broadcaster and TV personality Bridget Masinga, who returns as a judge for the third year. Previously a Miss SA runner-up, she has also been a judge for the pageant and the host of the Road to Miss SA TV show.
Masinga will be joined by Emmanuel Tjiya, editor of S-Mag, who returns as a judge for the second time.
Phuti Khomo, a former Miss SA Teen, TV personality and actress, will be making her debut as a judge at #MissSoweto2022.
Seasoned fashion and beauty curator Khomotso Moloto will also be joining the panel for the first time, as will Sammy Mhaule, entrepreneur and owner of Kicks Sportswear.
The Miss Soweto pageant will be broadcast on Soweto TV on December 3 2022 at 6pm.
Win tickets to the glitzy Miss Soweto finale
S Mag is giving you the chance to win one of 3 double tickets to attend the star-studded finale of the 2022 Miss Soweto pageant at the Soweto Theatre on November 26.
To enter, simply fill in the form below:
Terms and conditions:
- The competition is open to all SA residents, aged 18 years or over, except employees of Arena Holdings, White Star Super Maize Meal, This is Machine Creative Agency and On Point PR and their close relatives and anyone otherwise connected with the organisation or judging of the competition.
- There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
- The closing date for entries is November 24 2022. After this date, no further entries will be permitted.
- The prizes are as stated and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prizes are not transferable. The promoter reserves the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.
- The winners will be chosen by the editor of S Mag and will be notified via email and/or phone.
- If a winner cannot be contacted, or does not claim the prize within 24 hours of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.
- The S Mag editor’s decision will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material, as well as their entry.
- This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.
- The promoter shall have the right, at its sole discretion and at any time to change or modify these terms and conditions, or to cancel or amend the competition.
- Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
This article was paid for by White Star Super Maize Meal.