Lady Du takes being bold to next level on her UK tour

Musician Lady Du is the epitome of the modern artist. The uZuma Yi Star hit maker is known for her bold attitude and transparency on being in the music industry, as well as her passion for helping out upcoming artists with useful insider tips. She’s become a household name and a fan favourite, so it’s no wonder she’s the perfect fit for Bulldog Gin, which champions those who #BeginBold.

One of the leading voices in the booming amapiano genre, the 31-year-old recently concluded her UK tour, supported by Bulldog Gin. She performed in Leeds and Northampton, and two locals were able to go along on the tour with her. An excited Lady Du says that it has meant the opening of doors for more amapiano artists. Having two fellow South Africans come on the journey with her also set this particular trip to the UK apart.

“They were a husband and wife in their 60s, and they were just amazing,” she says.

Another thing that stood out for her while abroad was the UK party scene, which she describes as “such a good vibe”.

UK audiences have taken to the amapiano sound like ducks to water. You don’t need to go further than the comment section of your favourite “piano” artists’ YouTube feed to see how much the genre is appreciated there. She’s even been instrumental in some of the many hits churned out by the genre, having written songs for singer Kamo Mphela, DJ Mr JazziQ and rapper Boity.