Lady Du takes being bold to next level on her UK tour
Lady Du and Bulldog Gin take amapiano to the world
Musician Lady Du is the epitome of the modern artist. The uZuma Yi Star hit maker is known for her bold attitude and transparency on being in the music industry, as well as her passion for helping out upcoming artists with useful insider tips. She’s become a household name and a fan favourite, so it’s no wonder she’s the perfect fit for Bulldog Gin, which champions those who #BeginBold.
One of the leading voices in the booming amapiano genre, the 31-year-old recently concluded her UK tour, supported by Bulldog Gin. She performed in Leeds and Northampton, and two locals were able to go along on the tour with her. An excited Lady Du says that it has meant the opening of doors for more amapiano artists. Having two fellow South Africans come on the journey with her also set this particular trip to the UK apart.
“They were a husband and wife in their 60s, and they were just amazing,” she says.
Another thing that stood out for her while abroad was the UK party scene, which she describes as “such a good vibe”.
UK audiences have taken to the amapiano sound like ducks to water. You don’t need to go further than the comment section of your favourite “piano” artists’ YouTube feed to see how much the genre is appreciated there. She’s even been instrumental in some of the many hits churned out by the genre, having written songs for singer Kamo Mphela, DJ Mr JazziQ and rapper Boity.
Bulldog Gin is a premium spirit with a distinctive flavour that lends itself to amazing summer cocktails — and Lady Du has one she’ll be sipping on this festive season: “Cranberry with orange juice and a little bit of Bulldog Gin. A lot of people think it’s strange, but it’s actually very nice.”
The beverage maker and Lady Du first partnered in 2021 for the Begin Bold digital storytelling series. In this visual campaign, Lady Du touches on how your background doesn’t determine where you'll end up — it’s all about how you handle yourself.
“It doesn’t matter where you come from or what connections you have. Find your light. It starts with you. Working with Bulldog Gin was a life-changing moment for me, because they activated my vision,” says Lady Du. “Sometimes you have a vision and you want to show everyone who you really are and how you live, without creating an alter-ego. Starting the Begin Bold campaign was such a great thing for my vision of my career — Bulldog was able to tell my story and show people who I really am.”
Self-empowerment is clearly something she champions. She’s also an advocate of partying responsibly.
When asked what she learnt from her trip overseas that she’ll implement in her gigs back home, she has this to say: “Not the obvious answer, but responsibility and being able to take care of yourself, even in spaces where you are uncomfortable. I’ve learnt a lot from the experience.”