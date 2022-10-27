Tourism as an economic driver: Youth explore career opportunities at expo
Themed ‘Rethinking Tourism — Career Opportunities A wait’, the 2022 event inspired young people to think outside the box to make a livelihood in tourism
SA tourism is filled with sustainable employment opportunities in the sector and to expand on that, more than 8,000 young people recently attended the National Tourism Careers Expo (NTCE).
Now in its 13th year, the expo profiled employment and business opportunities during a three-day event at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec from September 30 to October 2 2022.
The NTCE is a collaborative programme between the tourism department, the Culture Arts, Tourism, Hospitality & Sport Education Training Authority and the Gauteng economic development department, represented by its marketing agency, the Gauteng Tourism Authority.
Themed Rethinking Tourism — Career Opportunities Await, the 2022 NTCE was designed to inspire young people to think outside the box and pursue sustainable livelihoods in tourism.
“The youth are at the cusp of making life-changing decisions as they map out their career paths. We are pleased to have had an opportunity to offer them a glimpse into the world of tourism and hospitality as a potential career,” said the deputy minister of tourism, Fish Mahlalela.
Tourism’s potential to create business and employment opportunities has positioned it as a significant economic driver. Its ability to generate demand and production across various sectors of the economy affirms the sector’s critical contribution to the implementation of SA’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan.
“We have brought in multi-sector industry players to engage with the youth, and provide information that will empower them to succeed as employees or entrepreneurs in tourism.”
The 2022 NTCE was a highly interactive platform that featured the following:
- The chef’s corner: young people interested in a culinary career were enthralled by a cook-off among graduates of the National Youth Chefs Training Programme that was facilitated by the SA Chefs Association.
- Mixology corner: The corner brought the art of creating fun, enjoyable drinks to life. The special craft of mixology is growing in popularity worldwide.
- Hospitality corner: This offered insights on the range of careers in hotel and event management, as well as casino directorship.
- Conservation corner: Nature conservation has an effect on the future sustainability of tourism. Young people interested in nature gained insight on how to join this industry.
- The recruitment arena: Job seekers and potential employers met to engage on critical aspects that relate to job hunting, with a focus on crafting a CV and preparing for interviews.
- Educators’ seminar: Educators engaged with speakers from various institutions, industry bodies and organisations on the tourism curriculum to sharpen their skills on teaching tourism.
The tourism sector has been a lifeline that has provided young and old with employment and entrepreneurial opportunities that have transformed lives and communities. As the sector rebuilds and works towards recovery, efforts to reignite tourism will require an inclusive and transformative approach that ensures that all, in particular the youth, enjoy the benefits of the success of the industry.
Tourism’s ability to generate demand and production across various sectors of the economy has affirmed the sector’s critical contribution in the implementation of SA’s recovery plan.
Mahlela said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has altered and diversified the work environment globally, and opportunities abound.
Watch the events of the day below:
“An empowered and adequately skilled workforce is critical for the success of the tourism sector, and our economy. Not only will it improve our global competitiveness, but it will enhance visitor experience and assure the sector’s sustainability.”
For more information on the NTCE visit: www.tourismcareersexpo.co.za.
This article was paid for by the Gauteng department of tourism.