Tourism as an economic driver: Youth explore career opportunities at expo

SA tourism is filled with sustainable employment opportunities in the sector and to expand on that, more than 8,000 young people recently attended the National Tourism Careers Expo (NTCE).

Now in its 13th year, the expo profiled employment and business opportunities during a three-day event at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec from September 30 to October 2 2022.

The NTCE is a collaborative programme between the tourism department, the Culture Arts, Tourism, Hospitality & Sport Education Training Authority and the Gauteng economic development department, represented by its marketing agency, the Gauteng Tourism Authority.

Themed Rethinking Tourism — Career Opportunities Await, the 2022 NTCE was designed to inspire young people to think outside the box and pursue sustainable livelihoods in tourism.

“The youth are at the cusp of making life-changing decisions as they map out their career paths. We are pleased to have had an opportunity to offer them a glimpse into the world of tourism and hospitality as a potential career,” said the deputy minister of tourism, Fish Mahlalela.

Tourism’s potential to create business and employment opportunities has positioned it as a significant economic driver. Its ability to generate demand and production across various sectors of the economy affirms the sector’s critical contribution to the implementation of SA’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan.