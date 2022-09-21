Take your pick between well-crafted online learning or homeschooling with Impaq

Educational institution Impaq knows that no two learners are the same. That is why they provide two distinct options when it comes to completing grade R to 12 at home.

Learners who enjoy a flexible learning schedule can register with Impaq Homeschooling, while learners who prefer a more structured approach, with guidance from qualified teachers, can join the Impaq Online School.

Impaq Homeschooling

Homeschooling allows learners to tailor their learning to suit their needs. Here, parents are the teachers, and Impaq provides everything you need to make a success of your child’s learning journey. From the basics of reading and writing to helping them prepare for the final grade 12 examination, Impaq makes learning at home easy.

Choose this option if you want: