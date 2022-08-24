Five simple tips to help you secure your financial future

Whether you are on the verge of retirement, sailing along mid-career or just starting a practice, it is important to think ahead and plan for your financial future.

A good place to start would be to organise and change your financial habits for the better.

“Take the time you need to take a closer look at your finances and make better choices to secure your financial future. Start looking at what’s important and what changes you can make to free up some extra cash in your budget,” says Motlatsi Mkalala, head of main market at Standard Bank.

Mkalala offers a few tips on how you can start making better financial choices:

1. Organise your monthly budget

Look at your monthly budget — if you don’t have one, start building it today. A budget will help you manage your finances and understand your spending habits. When looking at your budget, make sure you’re not paying for services you don’t need or subscriptions you never use.

Another important part of your budget is savings: remember to set aside some funds for saving and investing — start small and be consistent. When you budget consistently, it becomes much easier to reach your financial goals.

2. Catch up on late payments

The pandemic had a negative financial impact on a lot of people to the extent that some found themselves unable to keep up with their monthly expenses and subsequently defaulted on repayments. If you’re in this situation, the first option to explore is downscaling your lifestyle.

Downscaling will enable you to lower your expenses and help you cope with your credit obligations. If your financial situation is a lot more serious, then you need to contact your creditors to inform them of your circumstances. Financial institutions are currently offering payment relief options which are usually over a few months, while you recover.

3. Assess your investments

Review your investments and make sure they’re still in line with your goals. If you need to make some changes, seek advice and act on those changes.

4. Evaluate your insurance plans

No matter what your financial situation is, we all want the peace of mind knowing we’re covered for unforeseen events such as the loss of a loved one, an unexpected emergency or retrenchment. Review all your insurance plans to ensure you’re adequately covered to respond to these events.

5. Set your financial goals

“Take a closer look at the financial goals you set for yourself at the beginning of the year. Have you achieved any of them? If your goals look a little out of reach right now due to circumstances beyond your control, take a step back and realign your goals to suit your current situation. Set realistic achievable goals that will encourage you to keep going,” says Mkalala.

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.