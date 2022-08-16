WEBINAR | Be inspired by women who’ve written their own rules

This Women’s Month, the Sowetan Women’s Club has partnered up with the Gautrain Management Agency to host a webinar celebrating "Women On The Move" — those women who write their own rules, continually move the needle in pursuit of excellence, and are pioneers of change in society and business.

Hosted by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga, this virtual event will bring together a trio of influential women to share stories of their personal growth, and the life lessons they’ve learnt as they've broken new ground in their respective industries.

They include:

Joanne Joseph, media personality, broadcast journalist and author of Children of Sugarcane (Jonathan Ball Publishers);

Lamiez Holworthy , DJ, television presenter, radio personality, businesswoman, philanthropist and record producer; and

Maboswaneng Malaza, head of learning development & transformation at Harmony Gold.

This inspiring webinar will kick off with a welcome address by Barbara Jensen Vorster, senior executive manager of communications & marketing at the Gautrain Management Agency. There’s also a R1,000 Takealot voucher up for grabs for audience participation.