WEBINAR | Be inspired by women who’ve written their own rules
Register now for the Sowetan Women’s Club 'Women On The Move' event, hosted in partnership with the Gautrain Management Agency, on August 31
This Women’s Month, the Sowetan Women’s Club has partnered up with the Gautrain Management Agency to host a webinar celebrating "Women On The Move" — those women who write their own rules, continually move the needle in pursuit of excellence, and are pioneers of change in society and business.
Hosted by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga, this virtual event will bring together a trio of influential women to share stories of their personal growth, and the life lessons they’ve learnt as they've broken new ground in their respective industries.
They include:
- Joanne Joseph, media personality, broadcast journalist and author of Children of Sugarcane (Jonathan Ball Publishers);
- Lamiez Holworthy, DJ, television presenter, radio personality, businesswoman, philanthropist and record producer; and
- Maboswaneng Malaza, head of learning development & transformation at Harmony Gold.
This inspiring webinar will kick off with a welcome address by Barbara Jensen Vorster, senior executive manager of communications & marketing at the Gautrain Management Agency. There’s also a R1,000 Takealot voucher up for grabs for audience participation.
Event details
- Date: August 31 2022
- Time: 10am - 11am
Click here to register for this free virtual event.
Write in and stand a chance to win
In 150 words, tell us about a woman who has moved the needle for you, whose work and passion has inspired change in our society, and you could win a copy of Children of Sugarcane. Your short story could also be published in the Sowetan.
To enter, email your story to rodriguesm@arena.africa by August 31 2022. T&Cs apply.