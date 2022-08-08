Young entrepreneur shares how Standard Bank’s #10pM Movement sets him up for success

So, he decided to start making items that would resonate with the market. “Leather grabbed my attention and stole my heart,” he says. “And so, my sister and I began working with leather, designing accessories and shoes with this material, that people could wear and feel confident in as they walk towards their dreams, whatever those may be.”

Before starting the venture, Moko, who was 22 at the time and working at a retail outlet, was introduced to an elderly man, Mr Dube, who made leather sandals. “I fell in love with his craft. And he was kind enough to take the time to teach me how to make leather shoes. The rest, as they say, is history.”

Eyes on the prize

He says that becoming an entrepreneur means staying consistent, keeping your eyes on the prize and seizing every opportunity that comes your way.

The Moko siblings recently came across a Facebook post advertising a Pizza Sunday event in collaboration with Standard Bank aimed at scouting for young talent to join the Standard Bank 10% Millionaires (10pM) Movement.

The idea of making your first million rand might seem like a pipe dream to most. But what if you were to try to generate R100,000 and become a 10% millionaire? That might seem more achievable, right? This is the idea behind the 10pM Movement — to give young South Africans simple ways of generating or saving their first R100,000 — or 10% of R1m — with the bank’s help, of course.

“Standard Bank and the 10pM Movement recognise that young people in the country possess incredible talent, but the right opportunities are not always available to them,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, brand and marketing head: consumer and high net worth at Standard Bank.