FNB gives young South Africans valuable guidelines to investing

The recent downturn in global investment markets has made many aspiring investors nervous about putting their money into the share market. However, despite the regular ups and downs, the consistency of investing is one of the most effective ways of building your personal wealth.

The younger you are when you start, the longer you have to invest and ride out the volatility in the market — which means you have an opportunity to significantly grow your money and beat inflation.

Sebastian Pillay, head of share investing at FNB Wealth & Investments, says time in the market and a well-diversified portfolio are still the most valuable components of any investment plan.

“If you were to ask successful investors what the secret is to their success, chances are the majority will say it’s a long-term approach with quantifiable goals. Which is why starting your investment journey early in life can be one of the wisest moves you can make,” says Pillay.

“As part of diversifying the extra money left in your monthly budget, your short or long-term investments need to be part of your overall money management. This means you shouldn’t dive into the share market until you have put all the other pieces of your personal money management puzzle in place,” says Nicole Smit, product manager at FNB Money Management.

“Before you start your share investment journey, you first need to ensure your finances are in a good position to support your financial goals. This means getting your debts under control or paid off; having a healthy savings balance in place to cover any unforeseen emergencies; and being in a position where you are spending less than you earn on a consistent monthly basis and your investment contribution forms part of your budget,” she says.