Kena Health gives you easy access to digital mental health services

July marks Mental Illness Awareness Month in SA and it comes at a crucial time, when symptoms of anxiety and depression are worsened by financial strain and rising inflation on basic goods.

In addition to the high cost of living and fuel price increases, rolling power blackouts caused by load-shedding have added to the stress. South Africans have to navigate the demands of running businesses and households with interrupted power supply.

Recent findings from a Unicef SA U-Report poll indicate that 65% of young people have had a mental health issue, but did not seek help. Discussing and addressing the barriers to seeking help is critical and digital mental health solutions are helping to address those barriers.

The Kena Health app has dramatically improved access to mental health professionals through a private, affordable and remote access service. The app allows South Africans to chat to a doctor, nurse or mental health professional. Since its launch in March 2022, 25% of its consultations have been for mental health issues related to depression, anxiety and stress.

The solution begins with awareness

The biggest barrier to getting help is not knowing there’s a problem. Mental health is seldom taught or addressed in schools and there’s minimal awareness on the symptoms of different mental health conditions. People who need mental health help often misidentify symptoms or their causes, and struggle with them for months or years. They excuse them or believe they’re caused by something else. This is worsened by the cultural stigma that often surrounds mental illness.

One of the few silver linings of the pandemic is that more people have realised they’re not alone in experiencing depression, anxiety, grief, trauma and other mental health conditions — and have become more open to talking about their experiences.