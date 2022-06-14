These Samsung smartphone cameras can take your business to the next level
From videography to corporate and influencer work, the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 AG cameras can adapt to your location and produce crisp, clear visual shots
From making video calls to harvesting data and augmented reality, who knew your smartphone camera could be one of the most useful business tools? The pro-grade cameras on Samsung’s Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are proving the point — in the best ways.
Here’s how:
A better view of your business
The multi-lens camera on both the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G devices offer a plethora of benefits. While the Galaxy A53 5G gives you crisper, clearer shots with the 64 megapixels (MP) optical image stabilisation (OIS) main camera, the Galaxy A33 5G features a 48MP OIS version that records your videos smoothly and captures finer details even in low light.
The ultra-wide camera on both smartphones gives you a superlative viewing angle, while the depth camera analyses every scene — in a dark or light environment — for a better image.
The front cameras are perfect for those important influencer selfies, boasting 13MP function on the Galaxy A33 5G, while the Galaxy A53 5G gives you an impressive 32MP with each photo.
24/7 success
From typing quick notes in a dark conference room to on-the-go stories for your social media followers — it’s handy to have a camera that can adapt to your every location.
The improved night mode function automatically synthesises up to 12 images at once, so your night photos look brighter, with less noise.
The Galaxy A series’ frame rate is also automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos. Coupled with Galaxy’s signature artificial intelligence camera, expansive and smooth display — you never have to miss the opportunity to shoot your shot.
Power in your pocket
Both the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G come with a 5nm octa-core power processor for enhanced multitasking. The random access memory (RAM) plus, reads your usage patterns and provides extra virtual RAM for an additional boost.
With bokeh effects and dual lenses, you can blur out the background and focus on the details that bring life from the frame. The devices also come preloaded with fun mode, allowing you to edit your pictures with Snapchat‘s regularly updated lenses.
You can seamlessly pair all these innovative features with a battery that lasts up to an average of two days. The battery has built-in Samsung Knox defence-grade security, with 128GB on the Galaxy A33 5G, 256GB of internal storage on the Galaxy A53 5G, and support for a 1TB microSD card. It’s easy to see why the Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G devices could be an integral part of your business.
A price that means business
When establishing a price for these devices, Samsung considered affordability. The Galaxy A33 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R6,999 and the Galaxy A53 5G for R8,999. Prices may vary at each retailer.
This article was paid for by Samsung.