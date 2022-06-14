Invest in your financial literacy today to secure your future

Savings

Where do you start? What are you working towards? How will you get there?

As difficult as it may be, especially when facing the financial pressures of low salaries or the high cost of debit orders, saving is something we should all strive to do.

The secret to saving is to start small. With small steps and a specific financial goal in mind, you’ll quickly gain momentum on the road to better financial health.

Whether it’s for you or your child’s education, to start a small business, or for unexpected expenses, you must ask yourself what you’re saving for. This will keep you motivated and help you reach your goal.

Speak to a financial services provider to find the right savings products for you.

Insurance

How can you use the right insurance products to support your savings plan?

Life insurance is a product that makes all the difference in helping you secure a better financial future for you and your loved ones.

Did you know that you can take out life insurance no matter how young or healthy you are? The younger and healthier you are, the cheaper your premiums are likely to be.

If you are young, single and just starting your career, you may want disability cover or serious illness cover. If you’re a little older and concerned about the financial burden your death may place on your loved ones, you may want to add life cover. It’s good to prioritise based on your life stage.

Did you know you can nominate any person or organisation as the beneficiary of insurance cover when you die? Being a beneficiary means they will receive the cash value and/or other benefits of your insurance policy. You can do this by completing a nomination form with your insurance provider.

The policy will pay out to the beneficiary, who you trust will use it to settle existing debts, such as home and car loans, or use the money to care for your dependents by paying their school fees or your funeral costs.

Other basics such as understanding what a mutual society is, could mean the difference between reaping the benefits of belonging to one, or not.