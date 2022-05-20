Here’s why the high-spec Huawei nova Y70 Plus makes the perfect upgrade
With improved supercharge capabilities and more storage space, Huawei has improved the P Smart 2021 to the high-functioning Huawei nova Y70 Plus
All new smartphones that are introduced to the market have a gimmick to suit your fast-developing needs. Whether it’s a super long-lasting battery, speed processing, an exceptional screen display or plenty of storage — there’s always a must-have feature that you can’t live without.
The futuristic technology on Huawei’s next-generation smartphones has over the years proven to be innovative and supportive for all scenarios — becoming a valuable partner in everyday life, whether you’re at home, in office, at school, events, or simply enjoying life’s adventures.
To keep up with demands of your busy schedule, below, Huawei shows how and why the inclusive Huawei P Smart 2021 has upgraded into the high-function, high-spec Huawei nova Y70 Plus, to offer you more valuable experiences.
The Supercharge battery just got better
Thanks to the Huawei nova Y70 Plus, with a 6000mAh battery, you can last up to three days on a single full charge. This is a much-needed upgrade from the 5000mAh battery the Huawei P Smart 2021 had. This means you can get more time to do everything you love on your phone. Your battery will still have plenty of staying power for you to enjoy hours of viewing pleasure, while offering you the best user experience.
A large HD display
The Huawei P Smart 2021 has an exceptional display to view your images. The phone’s 6.67-inch high-resolution screen displays content in fine detail and vivid colours. With the Huawei nova Y70 Plus, the HD display has got bigger. You are now able to enjoy your favourite games and shows, with the expansive 6.75-inch Huawei FullView Display.
The HD flat screen notch can display more content at a larger size to give you a greater immersive experience. It also supports an industry-leading 10-point multitouch technology to give you a fast response for your most competitive moments, while playing games.
More space for the things you love
For users who love to create and consume content religiously, you’ll be happy to know the Huawei nova Y70 Plus 128GB storage has you covered. This is the same as the Huawei P Smart 2021 128GB ROM that allows you to run multiple apps simultaneously and switch between them fluently, while also giving you the opportunity to store everything and anything you desire — all your favourite movies, games, photos, videos and music.
The Huawei nova Y70 Plus has enough storage capacity to store up to 170 episodes of a drama series, 20,000 high-quality songs and over 60 HD movies. This is not all, the smartphone also supports an additional storage of up to 512GB using a microSD card.
It is equipped with EROFTS super file compression technology, so you can easily download and save. The 4GB of RAM capacity keeps everything running effectively and concurrently, even when multiple apps are active.
The AI-powered camera has improved quality
The Huawei nova Y70 Plus gives you a great set of cameras to enhance and challenge your creativity. It features a 48MP high-res main camera, a 120° 5MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP depth camera.
With more expectation to deliver even greater quality images in a digital-first and AI-powered world, the Huawei nova Y70 Plus camera is exceptional compared with the Huawei P Smart 2021 quad camera. That one includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera.
While these specs may seem similar, the Huawei nova Y70 Plus, executes crisp detail with a natural beautifying effect, and intelligently improves image sharpness and digital noise to preserve granular details in your images.
When it comes to software, it's not only the AI smart cameras that have been upgraded. Running on the latest version of EMUI, EMUI 12, the Huawei nova Y70 Plus provides in-app easy navigation and speedy control processing. It’s safe and reliable, with an all scenario supported element that’s suitable for work, studying, remote communication, gaming, entertainment or asset editing.
Purchase the affordable Huawei nova Y70 Plus today on the Huawei online store. All offers are available while stocks last. T’s & C’s apply.
Telkom
Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R299 a month over 24 months on FreeMe 1.5GB or for R339 a month over 24 months on FreeMe 3GB. T’s & C’s apply.
MTN
Get the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R289 a month for 24 months on MTN Mega talk/Gigs XS or for R249 a month for 36 months on MTN Mega talk/Gigs XS. T’s & C’s apply.
Cell C
Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R299/month over 24 months on Pinnacle 1GB Top Up or for R349/month over 24 months on Pinnacle 2GB Top Up. This includes a free Huawei Bluetooth speaker valued at R699, available from May 11 to June 28 2022. This is available on the My Huawei App. T’s & C’s apply.
Vodacom
Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R279 a month over 24 months. T’s & C’s apply.
This article was paid for by Huawei.