Maximise your screen size: this new smartphone delivers on style and features

The new HONOR X8 had been designed for those who appreciate high style just as much as they do hi-tech features — and this affordable smartphone boasts loads of those.

This sleek gadget is only 7.45mm thick and weighs just 177g; its flat-edged design with rounded corners makes it comfortable to hold and easy to slide into small handbags and pockets.

To create this incredibly slim and lightweight gadget, HONOR developed an exclusive new aluminium alloy mid-frame bezel plate that’s 15% thinner than traditional smartphone frames, while still being strong and durable enough to ensure the device won’t bend and protect it should you accidentally drop it.