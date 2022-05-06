Maximise your screen size: this new smartphone delivers on style and features
The affordable HONOR X8 is ultra slim, lightweight and has a higher screen-to-body ratio than its competitors
The new HONOR X8 had been designed for those who appreciate high style just as much as they do hi-tech features — and this affordable smartphone boasts loads of those.
This sleek gadget is only 7.45mm thick and weighs just 177g; its flat-edged design with rounded corners makes it comfortable to hold and easy to slide into small handbags and pockets.
To create this incredibly slim and lightweight gadget, HONOR developed an exclusive new aluminium alloy mid-frame bezel plate that’s 15% thinner than traditional smartphone frames, while still being strong and durable enough to ensure the device won’t bend and protect it should you accidentally drop it.
Coupled with other innovations, the super narrow bezel surrounding the HONOR X8’s FullView ultra-thin display means it has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.6% — the highest among straight-screen smartphones of the same grade and smartphones in the same category.
This means there’s more screen space to enjoy when you’re scrolling social media, studying and online shopping.
What’s more, the generous 6.7″ LCD display supports a resolution of 2,388 x 1,080 pixels and 16.7-million colours, giving you an immersive, true-to-life viewing experience — perfect for gaming and watching movies and series.
It also means you’ll be able to fully appreciate all the vivid photos and videos you shoot using the HONOR X8’s 16MP front camera and 64MP rear quad camera system, which allows you to capture every moment in stunning detail — day, night or in lowlight.
Priced at R4,999, the HONOR X8 is available in a choice of three striking colours: Titanium Silver, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.
For more information, visit hihonor.com/za