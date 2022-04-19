×

S Mag

Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ camera tech set to eclipse other smartphones

The Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra boast ‘Nightography’, a rule-breaking innovation that ensures night-time photos and videos come out clear as day

19 April 2022 - 08:40
With the Samsung Galaxy S22 series' advanced camera tech you can capture crisp, clear photos, day or night.
Image: Supplied/Samsung

Blurry, grainy night-time photos and videos will soon be a thing of the past: Samsung's Galaxy S22 series of smartphones has hit shelves in SA.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra feature rule-breaking camera technology that's powered by the brand's fastest chip yet and unbelievably long-lasting batteries. These devices are like a pro-grade photography kit that can fit in one hand.

One of the standout features is what Samsung are calling “Nightography” — an innovation that ensures night-time photos and videos come out clear as day. How? It's all thanks to the huge pixel sensors, which enlarge pixels to pull in light, while the Super Clear Glass and Lens tone down lens flare for clear, bright frames.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the flagship device in the brand's new Galaxy S22 series.
Image: Supplied/Samsung

Revolutionary upgrades to the powerful rear quad camera system and front selfie camera coupled with Super Night Solution, which intelligently brightens up the scene, ensure you can capture dazzling portraits and self-portraits in lowlight.

Super Night Solution also comes into play when shooting videos by helping to clear the noise in each frame for high-quality, vivid footage at any time of day; this is enhanced by an auto frame rate that matches the frames per second speed to your surroundings.

Then there's Space Zoom, a feature which allows you to zoom in closer than ever before, and Directors View, which enables you to effortlessly switch between the front and rear cameras while shooting videos, or film with them both simultaneously.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Galaxy S series model to come with a built-in S Pen.
Image: Supplied/Samsung

Along with mind-blowing camera technology, another exciting aspect of the flagship device in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series — the Galaxy S22 Ultra — is that it includes a built-in S Pen.

The brand's fastest, most responsive S Pen to date, it'll allows you to write and draw more naturally on the device's expansive screen creating endless opportunities to let your creativity soar when creating content.

Switch and save with Samsung’s trade-in programme

You can save up to R10,000 if you trade in your old Samsung phone when you buy one of the epic devices in the new Galaxy S22 series in cash.

Alternatively, trade it in when you take out a contract an you could save up to R400 monthly. T&Cs apply*.

For more information, or to order your new smartphone, click here.

This article was paid for by Samsung.

* The value of the trade-in is based on the condition of the phone traded in and on the qualifying phone. 

