Six simple ways to cut spending today and save money for tomorrow

The first quarter of the year presents the perfect opportunity to reflect on your spending patterns from the previous year and think about what you’d like to do with your money in the months to come.

You might want to save and invest to realise your goals, but you may not have enough money to act on your intentions. You’d be surprised at how much money you could save if you cut back on spending on what you want, rather than what you need in your life.

“A good place to start is to look at where most of your discretionary spend went in 2021,” advises Zanele Mbere, head of client solutions individuals SA at Standard Bank.

“How many times did you hand over R30 or so for takeaway coffee in a month, or over six months? It may seem insignificant at the time, but if you’re buying coffee frequently, it adds up at the end of the day. Monitor your unnecessary purchases for a period and calculate how much this will cost you in a year. You might be surprised to see just how much you’re spending and, more importantly, how much you could save if you sacrificed those luxuries.”

Mbere suggests six ways to make more money available for saving, investing and spending where it counts. These ways will help you place money towards bringing your long-held goals and dreams to life.

1. Be energy efficient at home

Your electricity and gas bills are likely to have increased in 2021 due to the rise in electricity tariffs, resulting in a bigger drain on your finances. You can reduce your electricity and gas use by being more efficient. Are your outside lights burning brightly during the day, or are your household members wasting gas by having long, hot showers in summer?

When it comes to the pool — is the pump running around the clock or working during daytime when electricity costs more? By taking a few practical steps to reduce your daily energy consumption at home, you can save an extra few hundred rand each quarter.

2. Cut out the takeaway coffee

If you’re in the habit of buying a cuppa during the weekdays or on weekends, it could cost you about R5,000 a year. By opting to be your own barista, you could make those cups of coffee at home for under R1,000. That is a huge saving of R4,000 for the year.