5 things that make the new Huawei nova 9 SE the ideal smartphone

There’s a new smartphone in town and it’s packed with the ultimate 10MP camera, supercharge capabilities, creative vlog features and fashion-forward elements — all at an affordable price.

Huawei has combined innovative features to bring customers the new and sleek nova 9 SE model, now available in stores. The mid-range smartphone comes with 108MP high-res photography, 66W Huawei Supercharge, a thrilling design and the impressive features of the EMUI 12 — Huawei’s operating system — which makes using the Huawei nova 9SE a lot more fun.

Huawei recently answered all your questions about the new Huawei nova 9 SE, which was designed for the young at heart:

1. How good is the camera set-up on the Huawei nova 9 SE?

The Huawei nova 9 SE is armed with a 108MP AI quad-camera system, which consists of a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens and a 2MP macro lens. With more pixel intake, the 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera allows you to unleash your creativity. Whether you’re shooting scenery, portraits, architecture or more, during the day or at night, the Huawei nova 9 SE captures what you see in precise detail and crystal-clear clarity.

2. With the phone’s design, what catches the eye on the Huawei nova 9 SE?

If you’ve been searching for a phone that has a captivating design, then look no further: the Huawei nova 9 SE is for you. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch Huawei FullView Display that supports the P3 colour gamut display, ensuring a mesmerising viewing experience with smooth visuals, vivid colours and incredible detail.

It is also sleek, with ultra-thin bezels measured at 1.05mm and an ultra-thin body that only measures 7.94mm. In addition, the new crystal blue colourway is crafted from 3D glass, creating a glossy effect and clear texture using the dual-film dual-plating nano texture technology. At the back, the nova Star Orbit Ring’s camera module offers a star-like glare refraction that accentuates the refined style of the Huawei nova 9 SE.

3. How long do I need to charge the Huawei nova 9 SE to get a full battery?

What use is a smartphone with an exquisite camera set-up and look if it cannot provide you power through the day and night? Whether you’re gaming, playing music, working, or simply browsing the internet, the Huawei nova 9 SE charging time is kept to a minimum, with the support of 66W Huawei Supercharge, which only takes 15 minutes to charge the battery up to 60%, or 36 minutes to 100%.