Transform your financial future with these five tips from Standard Bank

The start of a new year is an ideal time to set new financial goals and craft a plan to meet your goals for the year ahead. It is important to plan early so you can put these into action as soon as the year starts.

Having a good understanding of financial matters will make it easier for you to target relevant financial goals and implement a plan that meets those objectives.

“The road to financial freedom requires financial literacy, deciding on a plan that aligns with your goals and, most importantly, implementing the plan. It is important to start as early as possible because as time progresses it becomes easy to lose track of your money matters,” says Faith Mneno, head of emerging markets at Standard Bank.

Mneno offers the following tips for those wanting to get a hold on their finances in 2022:

1. Become financially savvy

Knowing and understanding your financial choices and options is the first step to your financial wellbeing. With Standard Bank’s WalletWise, you can educate yourself in financial areas relevant to you, which can help fast-track your way to financial freedom. This platform can act as your personal financial adviser, teaching you about money management and providing tips that will improve your financial standing in the short and long run. By staying informed, you can budget better, reduce your debt and save more.

2. Draw up a budget before reaching for your wallet

The core component to managing your finances is budgeting for expenses, paying off debt, and savings and investments. When you prioritise and allocate your funds accordingly, you will meet your monthly commitments and not reach for your wallet unnecessarily. If you are failing to meet these monthly commitments, it might be worthwhile looking at a second stream of income.