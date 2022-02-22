Bread might not be your favourite, but it's good for our gut microbiome

You may not be old enough (just like me) to know what was the best thing before sliced bread, but the high-fibre food has definitely stood the test of time in the culinary scene.

While bread may not be a favourite for many, it’s considered as a diet that includes all the food groups and a variety of high-fibre carbohydrates which are beneficial to our gut microbiome, mental health and overall wellness – this is according to Arthur Ramoroka, corporate nutritionist and Eat Well Live Well ambassador at Tiger Brands.

Bread is an extremely versatile staple that can be used to make sweet and savoury breakfasts, a lunchbox meal or a midday snack. It can be simple or eaten at a high tea, used to make croutons and in bread pudding.

Having high-fibre carbs is essential in your diet. For instance, a balanced and portion-controlled meal should include foods from each food group. Ramoroka advises that wholegrain and high-fibre carbohydrates – such as brown bread, seeded bread, whole grain bread, as well as oats, brown rice, brown or high-fibre pasta (that contains at least 6g of fibre for every 100g serving), buckwheat, millet, barley and bulgur wheat – are so-called complex carbohydrates.

“The fibre in complex carbohydrates makes you feel satiated for longer, while helping to reduce cholesterol, high blood pressure, and the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity,” he explained.