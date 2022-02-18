James Sithole thrills Scandal! fans with fresh looks and lingo

“I speak isiNdebele, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, English and Sepedi quite fluently and right now I am currently learning how to speak French. It’s quite a challenging language but I believe once I master that language I will be able to make money on the side by becoming a translator to corporate companies or international relations."

Born in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, the 29-year-old actor's very first attempt at acting was in grade 1 after he took part in a play for his school’s cultural day. At the time, Sithole didn’t see acting as a career path and his dream was to become a soldier or police officer. However, in grade 9, he fell in love with acting and began to hone his artistic skills by joining a youth group called Harmony.

After his schooling, Sithole moved to Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, where he further harnessed his passion for acting, producing, writing and directing at the South African State Theatre.

In 2014, he then joined a 10-month performing arts programme called Triple Threat where he did drama, music and dance. Within four months of being under the programme, Sithole was cast in his first professional stage play called Hungry and he was later cast in Marikana the Musical.

“From being cast in such high plays, I remember telling myself, ‘this is where I want to be’. I then started my own company called Blankpage Entertainment where we move into the creative space. Since opening my company, I’ve never looked back,” he says.

While he had to wait a while before mainstream television noticed him, it has been worth the wait. Scandal! has given Sithole his big break.