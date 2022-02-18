Gomora star Lerato Mokoka on cloud nine as her acting career blossoms

You may know her as the sweet-faced Tshiamo on Gomora but rising star Lerato Mokoka not only has impressive acting skills but is a qualified screenwriter and director.

The rising star from Rustenburg in the North West had to turn the tide in her life to channel what she believes she truly deserves.

She tells TimeOut where her passion for acting began and what it is like portraying her role on SA’s most-watched telenovela.

How did you get into acting, do you have any acting experience?

Gomora was my first acting gig, I have no acting background whatsoever. I remember seeing an open call for actors on social media and I thought I should give it a try. I went and auditioned, I gave it my all, even though at the back of my mind I didn’t think I’d get a callback.

When I received the message to come for a fitting, I only then realised how much of a big deal being on the show was. I saw all the producers I look up to, the actors I grew up watching on TV like Kaatlego Danke, Mam Connie Chiume and Thembi Seete.

Has acting been your lifelong dream?

I’ve always wanted to be in the film industry. I’ve always wanted to direct and be behind the scenes… in a way that’s what sparked my desire to venture into acting. The second year of being at the University of Pretoria, that’s when I realised being on TV has always been what I wanted to do.

I’d go to music video shoots. I also applied and got accepted to go to the New York Film Academy but money became an issue so I ended up not going. I then did a course at AFDA (the South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performances). With my qualification at AFDA, I am a director and a screenwriter.

What did you do prior to your acting gig?

I studied financial accounting at the University of Pretoria, and because I was on a bursary I had worked for a mining company in Rustenburg for two years. I then decided to quit my job to start a new job as an actor.

How has your life changed since being on Gomora?

Before I was on TV, my life was more stable but I wasn’t as content with my path and what it is that I wanted to do. Obviously, I feel more aligned with my purpose and what it is that I am trying to do.