Ed Sheeran still king of Mzansi roadtrip, according to Spotify data

Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Justin Bieber have topped Spotify's list for the the most listened to artists by South Africans during road trips.

According to the latest data the audio and media streaming platform, when the year launched South African users had created over 80,000 playlists related to road trips and in-car listening.

Leading the pack is singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, known as the “king of South African road trip playlists” followed by Khalid and pop sensation Justin Bieber.

According to the report top favourites for road trip playlists are Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran, Drivers License and Good 4 U a by Olivia Rodrigo, Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber as well as Cold Heart, a PNAU Remix that samples four classic hits from Sir Elton John and features, Dua Lipa.

Spotify also reported that tracks such as classic carpool karaoke are a firm favourite, featuring finger tapping, belt out lyrics and beats like Don't Stop Believin' by Journey, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, Riptide by Vance Joy, the Queen hit Bohemian Rhapsody - Remastered 2011 and TOTO’s Africa.

While a majority of decade-old songs serve as great sing-along songs for road trips, songs post-2010 are noted to be increasing in their domination on the playlists.

As some of South Africans’ road trips are often taken during those late-night drives, there has been a clear indication that late-night driving requires a curated upbeat playlist with Doja Cat and SZA, Kiss Me More and The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights serving as the right tracks to set the mood.