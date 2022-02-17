Family and friends pay tribute to 'larger-than-life' Kuli Roberts in moving funeral

Media personality and highly celebrated author Nomakula "Kuli" Roberts has been laid to rest.

Roberts collapsed and died last Wednesday while on the set of her new show. She was aged 49.

Close friends and family gathered at a private ceremony in Johannesburg on Thursday morning to bid the beloved public figure farewell.

In a live stream of the funeral, her two children took to the podium and spoke fondly of Roberts as a “supermom” who used to wear a Spider-Man suit. A mother who loved them dearly and was their number one fan.

“Over the past few days, I couldn’t wrap my head around my mother’s passing. She helped shape my sister and I into the adults we are today. And she was the most important person in the world to us," said Leaun Roberts about his mother.

“My mother was never just an actress or a presenter, a columnist or an author. Hearing everyone talk about their relationships with my mother yesterday at her memorial made me realise how much of a phenomenal woman she was.

“My mother was so supportive in everything we wanted to do, she gave us room to decide for ourselves the kind of people we wanted to be.

“She was a courageous, strong, black woman who was unapologetic in how she loved her kids. I’m thankful she was able to see me graduate with my master’s degree and was able to walk my sister down the aisle on her wedding day. We will miss our very supportive mother,” Leaun said.