Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones heading for divorce

TV personality and actress Minnie Dlamini and her husband Quinton Jones are getting divorced.

The couple, which married in 2017 in a lavish white wedding, announced through a statement they have filed for divorce citing "emotional and post-traumatic distress that out-weighted their will".

Dlamini and Jones have a one-year-old son. According to the statement released jointly, the two tried to salvage their marriage by consulting with family and a counsellor.

“In the last two years our family experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time, we found comfort in knowing we had each other. Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss out weighted our will.

“After months of separation and consultation with our family and counsellor, we have taken a decision to officially file for divorce. Despite the end of our marriage and romantic relationship, we remain friends, business partners and loving parents to our beautiful son.

"This was a difficult decision to come to, an even more heart-breaking to have to announce. In the wake of this news, we ask that you please grant us privacy during this difficult time,” added Dlamini and Jones.