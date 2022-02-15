Celebs serve stunning pregnancy reveals
What caught most of our attention is how the stars chose to announce that there was a baby on board
Since the ease of lockdowns, more and more celebrity pregnancies have flooded social media platforms with many of our faves revealing that they are expecting.
While pregnancy reveals may cheer up fans and leave them feeling broody, what caught most of their attention is how the stars chose to announce that there was a baby on board.
Here are some SA celebs who have been flaunting their baby bumps:
The surprising baby bump reveals first kicked off late last year when media personality K Naomi chose to show off her cute baby bump days after announcing she was engaged to her partner.
Looking as elegant as ever in a jaw-dropping cream white gown, Naomi opted for a photoshoot reveal where it first looked like another day at the office for her only to elegantly have the cameras zoom out of focus and zoom in on her growing baby bump.
At the time of the reveal, Naomi was heavily pregnant. She and her hubby welcomed their newborn baby girl in December.
Media personality Ayanda Thabethe took everyone by surprise when she stunningly announced she had a bun in the oven.
A glowing Thabethe can be seen in a video she posted on Instagram wearing a dazzling bathing suit with the dunes as her backdrop. In true Beyoncé style, the seemingly bubbly and heavily pregnant mother-to-be gently rubbed her cute bump with a caption stating that “finally my forever has finally come”.
TV star and model Blue Mbombo seems to have been given the best Valentine’s Day gift ever which was the opportunity to announce her pregnancy on the special day of love.
Mbombo took to social media on Monday to announce to her fans that she’s expecting her first child.
In a breathtaking video, the highly expectant model is seen wearing a white flowing dress, with her hair tied in a perfect bun while cruising around in a classic Mercedes cabriolet.
She is then seen approaching an elegant baby stroller covered with white roses before revealing her growing baby bump. She captioned her video saying: “We plan but God decides. This is an eternal love I’ve longed and prayed for all my life. Thank you, Lord, for not hesitating to answer our prayers and plans.”
Actress Gugu Gumede announced last month that she is pregnant with her first child. The Uzalo star shared the exciting news sporting a stunning Kwenzi Nkomo dress.
She captioned her beautiful post with a sweet message coupled with a bible verse that read: “1 Samuel 1: 27-28. “For this child, I prayed, and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him.”
Although she may not be from SA, renowned singer Rihanna left everyone shaken when she announced weeks ago that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child.
The singer kept her baby news strictly under wraps during the first few months of her pregnancy, even hiding it from her closest friends.
The singer went public with her pregnancy last month, clearly revealing her baby bump beneath an unbuttoned pink jacket during a walk around New York City with her partner.
Since then she’s been slaying all her pregnancy fashion looks, showing her fans her take on how to stay stylish while heavily pregnant.
