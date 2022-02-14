Kay Sibiya joins Imbewu in fan-favourite role

Yet another actor has been casually recast by local daily drama Imbewu: The Seed.

This time around it is actor Kay Sibiya who has joined the show to replace another actor.

Sibiya will slip into character as fan-favourite Nkululeko Bhengu, after actor Nkanyiso Mchunu’s exit.

The e.tv soapie has in the past famously replaced Mpumelelo Bhulose with Tony Kgoroge, Fundiswa Zwane with Brenda Mhlongo, and Buhle Samuels with Angela Sithole.

Having appeared in shows such as Generations: The Legacy, The Wife and Uzalo, Sibiya is set to make his debut on Wednesday.

“Already a viewer favourite, the character of Nkululeko is currently investigating the murder case regarding his mother’s death…,” the channel said in a short statement on Monday morning.

“Watched by over four million viewers daily, Kay cannot wait to contribute to the proudly South African storyline. Imbewu viewers are loving the narrative and the viewership figures are reflecting the support.”

Mchunu wrote on Facebook in late January about his departure from the show:

“This is me signing out... Myself and Imbewu have decided to end our working relationship. I'd like to thank the production for the opportunity and platform to showcase what I can do.”

Aside from Mchunu, Imbewu has lost other big names in recent months including Phindile Gwala and Muzi Mthabela, who has since joined Generations: The Legacy.

The show created by Duma Ndlovu and produced by Anant Singh and Leleti Khumalo recently celebrated its 1,000 episode in February.

“This is a proud milestone for the production and we are incredibly pleased with the support of our viewers. We hope to keep our loyal viewers entertained with many more gripping episodes,” said Helga Palmer, eMedia head of local programming.