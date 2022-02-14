Evicted Big Brother Mzansi housemate Acacia will miss Themba in the house

After bidding farewell to Big Brother Mzansi on Sunday, Acacia admits that she will miss housemate Themba.

The 30-year-old became the third contestant to be evicted from the show after Mvelo and Dinky Bliss last week.

Real name Thando Mati, the mother of one told SMag on Monday that she had a feeling that she will be axed ahead on Sunday's live eviction show.

"I actually consider Themba as my brother and we are not dating; I liked how he made me forget about the outside world. He continuously made me laugh and his energy was very cool and real like I am,” she said.

“It was very nice to engage with a person that understood me even when I’d lose my cool, he’d be able to bring me back to my senses – that’s why I used to spend more time with Themba.”

With Acacia’s Big Brother Mzansi coming to an end; Mpho, Vyno, Nale, Themba, Nthabii and Zino were saved from elimination.

“I’m going to miss engaging with the housemates, at the end of it all we had fun. Yes, we had moments where we clashed but I will definitely miss their personalities, they truly are amazing people I’d love to grow our bond outside of the house,” Acacia said.

Acacia, who is a big foodie, hopes to open her own restaurant one day. Having undergone two non-cancerous operations at the age of 18, Acacia also plans to run a mobile breast clinic that will assist and educate young girls to identify and learn about breast cancer.

“Being in the house taught me how to handle my emotions a bit better and to learn when to walk away from certain situations," Acacia said.

"Going forward I’d like to secure the bag in all aspects from modelling to acting and hopefully opening my very own eatery place where I’d sell everything that I like.

“With my mobile clinic, I hope to go to schools and teach young girls about breast health. When I discovered I had lumps, I never knew there was something like a breast clinic, so it would be great to instill such knowledge in young women.”