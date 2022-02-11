Busiswa reveals loaded schedule overseas

“When Miss Mona gave me the call, I couldn’t believe it. I was also intrigued at how personally involved she is with the reality show and the research she did on me. She actually pitched for me to be on the show with the understanding of the work I have done until now.

“The fact that I am a proud African Xhosa woman who can appeal to the global market, is what also stood out the most for me.”

Busiswa takes pride in who she is, mainly because of what her mother and grandmother taught her regarding Xhosa cultural customs and how she needs to wear her African beauty with delight.

According to an overview of the show, it features the aforementioned stars “examining the harsh effects of slavery and challenge stereotypes with Black culture, while also celebrating Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance and food”.

“I said yes to the collaboration because I’ve also had prior opportunity to discover my heritage and lineage and being able to help another person uncover who they are and where they are from as Africans was truly an honour to witness,” Busiswa says.

“Seeing the cast discover themselves as Africans and learning what excites them about their African ancestry was such a beautiful sight."

So what interesting discoveries did Busiswa make through her participation on the show?

“As a South African singer, it is truly profound to see more African-Americans and Africans in diaspora longing to find their roots," Busiswa says.

“In 2019, I witnessed such a beautiful yet heartwarming event called The Year of Return in Ghana where Africans from all over the world come back to the country and the African continent to celebrate who they truly are.”

The My Power singer shares that her scenes were shot in Atlanta, Georgia. Her role on the show was to meet with the American artists and exchange with them how it is like to be someone who has always known her lineage, clan names, heritage, culture and is able to make music in her native language.