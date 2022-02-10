S Mag

IN PICTURES | Big-style statements on the red carpet light up Ramaphosa's Sona

Fashion roared back after almost two years of casual pandemic get-ups

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 10 February 2022 - 20:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and the first lady Tshepo Motsepe.
President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and the first lady Tshepo Motsepe.
Image: GCIS

Printed textiles, graphic patterns, relaxed silhouettes and bright hues were the big-style statements on the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town on Thursday night.

Fashion roared back after almost two years of casual pandemic get-ups. As has been the recurring theme on the international calendar, pandemic comfort style was gone with the wind and glamour returned with a bang.

Take our first lady Tshepo Motsepe for example, she opted for an elegant, yet stylish, rose gold design with floral appliqué details.

Deputy minister in the presidency, Pinky Kekana.
Deputy minister in the presidency, Pinky Kekana.
Image: GCIS

Deputy minister in the presidency, Pinky Kekana, also went for a pop of colour in the form of a sculptural fuschia suit that was pink hot and finished with an edgy carol bow.

Sporting a high updo, Asanda Luwaca, executive chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency, was a ray of sunshine in canary yellow.

Even chief Mandla Mandela, known for his minimalist Xhosa attire layers, went for colour. But it was the touch of animal print on his shoulder that made the real fashion statement.

Minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu had the best headgear with a modern take on traditional Zulu hat, isicholo.

Geometric prints took over ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina's loose-fit garment. But her inspiration behind the garment designed by a young KZN designer left many puzzled.

Shortly before the event in Cape Town, she told TV channel Newzroom Afrika that she wanted her outfit to reflect the colour red to represent the blood of people who died during the July unrest. Her yellow handbag, she said, represented hope for many South Africans who are unemployed.

“I gave up when she said she is holding a yellow handbag as a sign of hope to those unemployed. Njani, when we voted for them to provide jobs not hope,” @tsamaesigk wrote on Twitter.

Deputy minister of sports and recreation Noncedo Mafu said her electric-blue gown was a fusion of Ndebele and Xhosa culture.

“We have to lift people’s hopes, they must look at us and know that the country is still on the right track,” Mafu said in an interview with Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE.

Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane shied away from colour, donning an embroidered beige gold number.

Sona needs delivery time frames

We are eager and ready to listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address tomorrow  for operational implementation of all the promises made.
Opinion
1 day ago

Here’s why Saftu plans to picket outside Sona

According to Zwelinzima Vavi, the picket is to "expose" President Cyril Ramaphosa for not fulfilling promises such as creating jobs for the youth.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Bheki Cele promises SA will be safe ahead of Sona 2022

Police minister Bheki Cele had strong words for anyone considering disrupting the state of the nation address as law enforcement maintained a strong ...
News
1 day ago

Sona 2022 — what to expect

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver his fifth state of the nation address since taking over in 2018 in a tough economic and ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022