IN PICTURES | Big-style statements on the red carpet light up Ramaphosa's Sona
Fashion roared back after almost two years of casual pandemic get-ups
Printed textiles, graphic patterns, relaxed silhouettes and bright hues were the big-style statements on the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town on Thursday night.
Fashion roared back after almost two years of casual pandemic get-ups. As has been the recurring theme on the international calendar, pandemic comfort style was gone with the wind and glamour returned with a bang.
Take our first lady Tshepo Motsepe for example, she opted for an elegant, yet stylish, rose gold design with floral appliqué details.
Deputy minister in the presidency, Pinky Kekana, also went for a pop of colour in the form of a sculptural fuschia suit that was pink hot and finished with an edgy carol bow.
Sporting a high updo, Asanda Luwaca, executive chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency, was a ray of sunshine in canary yellow.
Even chief Mandla Mandela, known for his minimalist Xhosa attire layers, went for colour. But it was the touch of animal print on his shoulder that made the real fashion statement.
Minister of social development Lindiwe Zulu had the best headgear with a modern take on traditional Zulu hat, isicholo.
Geometric prints took over ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina's loose-fit garment. But her inspiration behind the garment designed by a young KZN designer left many puzzled.
Shortly before the event in Cape Town, she told TV channel Newzroom Afrika that she wanted her outfit to reflect the colour red to represent the blood of people who died during the July unrest. Her yellow handbag, she said, represented hope for many South Africans who are unemployed.
“I gave up when she said she is holding a yellow handbag as a sign of hope to those unemployed. Njani, when we voted for them to provide jobs not hope,” @tsamaesigk wrote on Twitter.
Deputy minister of sports and recreation Noncedo Mafu said her electric-blue gown was a fusion of Ndebele and Xhosa culture.
“We have to lift people’s hopes, they must look at us and know that the country is still on the right track,” Mafu said in an interview with Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE.
Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane shied away from colour, donning an embroidered beige gold number.
