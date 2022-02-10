IN PICTURES | Big-style statements on the red carpet light up Ramaphosa's Sona

Printed textiles, graphic patterns, relaxed silhouettes and bright hues were the big-style statements on the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Cape Town on Thursday night.

Fashion roared back after almost two years of casual pandemic get-ups. As has been the recurring theme on the international calendar, pandemic comfort style was gone with the wind and glamour returned with a bang.

Take our first lady Tshepo Motsepe for example, she opted for an elegant, yet stylish, rose gold design with floral appliqué details.