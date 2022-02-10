S Mag

Gin starting to dominate liquor store shelves

Even lockdown failed to put damper on spirit's rise in popularity

By Masego Seemela - 10 February 2022
Gin recognised as South Africans drink of choice.
Gin has seen such rapid growth among South Africans in the past two years that it has resulted in one of the top local liquor stores stocking more than 100 varieties.

According to Pick n Pay, the pandemic has not slowed the popularity of gin but instead has seen its growth triple compared to other alcoholic beverages offered in its liquor stores.

In addition, the gin category is now a strong competitor for whisky having overtaken the sizes of its brandy and vodka categories. 

Even with the implementation of the temporary alcohol ban during the period, gin drinkers turned to alcohol-free varieties.

“While gin is a popular purchase for customers year-round, more customers tend to experiment with gin purchases over the summer months,” said Gavin Levers, the head of liquor at Pick n Pay.  

“We get presented with new brands each month and are always adding to our range. For instance, this month we're offering gin lovers a gin specially made for Valentine’s Day called I Love You, by Ginologist, a local brand based in Johannesburg.” 

In a Stats SA report released last week, gin has now been included in its consumer inflation basket that reflects trends in household spending habits. It means it takes up a sizeable share of consumer spending in the alcoholic beverages category and shows growing consumer popularity.

“The rise in gin popularity has also seen many businesses capitalise on the trend by expanding their tonic ranges to include sugar-free and artisanal ranges or ready-to-drink mixers,” Levers said.

“We have to be creative with our shelf space to fit our growing gin range, but we’re making available the best selection possible for customers across our 500 liquor stores.”

