Celeb beauty looks that crack it big time

The launch of the new You Belong by Brutal Fruit fragrance signalled a slew of celebrity beauty looks we couldn’t get enough of.

Lordkez

As one of the performers at the event, musician Lordkez was bound to shine. Sporting a high braid ponytail regally secured with a gold metal band and complete with swooping baby hair; the generous sweeping of pink blush eye-shadow across her eyes and nose bridge stole the show and perfectly completed the ethereal, goddess get-up.

Thabsie

Pretty in pink, songbird Thabsie was a knockout in a mini suit dress that was tailored to perfection – but that did not mean she let her hair and makeup take a backseat. Rocking a sleek-high ponytail with bouncy waves, we loved her bronzy soft glam makeup that featured a golden cheek highlight that not even the stage lights could compete with. As always, we love to see a great nail moment and Thabsie’s abstract wavy pink and white manicure was the cherry on top.