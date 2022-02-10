Celeb beauty looks that crack it big time
Different styles steal the show
The launch of the new You Belong by Brutal Fruit fragrance signalled a slew of celebrity beauty looks we couldn’t get enough of.
Lordkez
As one of the performers at the event, musician Lordkez was bound to shine. Sporting a high braid ponytail regally secured with a gold metal band and complete with swooping baby hair; the generous sweeping of pink blush eye-shadow across her eyes and nose bridge stole the show and perfectly completed the ethereal, goddess get-up.
Thabsie
Pretty in pink, songbird Thabsie was a knockout in a mini suit dress that was tailored to perfection – but that did not mean she let her hair and makeup take a backseat. Rocking a sleek-high ponytail with bouncy waves, we loved her bronzy soft glam makeup that featured a golden cheek highlight that not even the stage lights could compete with. As always, we love to see a great nail moment and Thabsie’s abstract wavy pink and white manicure was the cherry on top.
Nomalanga Shozi
Newly minted mom-to-be, affectionately known as "The Flame" to her fans, was glowing (and for good reason) as the MC. Wearing a candy-floss-like voluminous tulle dress that perfectly concealed her baby bump, we loved how she kept her hair and makeup effortlessly elegant with hair worn in a middle-part low bun, with a hint of wavy texture, paired with a luminously neutral soft glam beat.
Sinovuyo Mondliwa
Natural hair blogger, Mondliwa was a powerhouse in a monochrome red number with petal-like pleated sleeves, paired with a stamp of true red lipstick. We loved how she stayed true to her brand by letting her natural hair take centre-stage with an Afro that look luscious and proud paired with the glam look.
Nqobile Khwezi
The influencer steered away from the bright-hued brief that other guests followed to interpret the botanical glam theme by opting for a voluminous detailed white mini dress. We loved the fiery red hair that she went for. The warm-toned red shade to her hair, styled in side swept waves, complemented her glowing natural facebeat perfectly.
