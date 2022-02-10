Beast a family man romantic at the core
Tendai Mtawarira enjoys being in the kitchen the most when at home
Retired Springbok player Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has for years strutted his stuff on the rugby field, but now he's striking a pose in front of the camera.
The 36-year-old has collaborated with home and kitchen appliance brand AEG as their new ambassador, a partnership made possible by Roc Nation Sports International.
SMag gets to know who the businessman and father of two is at home:
What do you enjoy doing when indoors?
When I am at home I like to spend time with my family. I have two children, my daughter Talumba is 10 and my son Wangu is eight. We usually spend a lot of time in the kitchen, the kids love to make pancakes and we have to try out all the recipes. My wife, Kuziva, is the boss during pancake time.
I also love basketball, it is my second love after rugby, so I usually play a bit of basket ball in the backyard. I am a huge fan of LeBron James and I do watch a lot of basketball.
What is your favourite room in the house and why?
I think my favourite space in the home is the kitchen. Especially now that I will be revamping it with new AEG products.
Even when we host family and friends it’s the place people go, it's a warm space and there is always food so if you’re hungry you can nibble. It’s such a good spacious room to relax and bond.
What kind of movies/series are you into?
The series that has stuck with me the past couple of months was The Last Dance on Netflix about Michael Jordan in the NBA in the '90s. There are a lot of lessons there every human being can learn.
Are you romantic? Do you have any plans for Valentine’s Day?
I'm very romantic at the core. I love going out on dates with my wife and buying her flowers and surprising her with gifts from time to time.
I am romantic by nature and sometimes my wife has to ask me to tone it down a little. I recently filmed an AEG Couples Edition which will go live online before Valentine's Day. Unfortunately, I will be in the US on Valentine’s Day. But I am planning to spoil Ku, my wife, when I get back.
Do you enjoy cooking and what is your favourite meal?
I do like cooking but I’m not that good and do mess up sometimes. I can make a nice steak and veggies, delicious salmon, pasta and chicken and I can make a reallygood breakfast. My favourite meal is wagyu steak with mashed potatoes and spinach.
What is your grooming routine?
I do always try to look presentable because when you look good you feel confident. My grooming routine starts in the morning with brushing my teeth and having a nice long shower.
Then I have a whole lot of products for my face and beard which I always use in the morning to rejuvenate my skin and body so that I can feel very good for whatever is coming during the day. I apply a beard oil and some of the very special, fancy perfume that my wife bought for me. It smells amazing. I then put on some nice attire that my wife has put together so that I look good.
Do you have any health tips you could share?
I think you have to look after your physical well-being, so exercise every day because it is good for your heart, and make sure that you do have a strong immune system by taking vitamins. Try not to take things that have got too many additives and try and stick to natural foods. Drink lots of water.
What is your family life like?
Family life is quite busy but we have got two young kids that are going to school, so a normal day in our house is waking up at 6am and getting the kids ready for school. It is always an exciting time because the kids wake up with so much energy. I don’t know where they get it from.
They are always upbeat. I drop the kids off at school by 7.30am and then it's off to work for me and to school for my wife as she is doing her honours degree. After that it is picking up kids after activities. My son is doing basketball, tennis and learning to play guitar, my daughter is a swimmer and loves netball.
We pick them up at 4pm then it is catching-up and homework time. My wife cooks a meal and the evenings are for bonding and having some fun playing games.
What kind of a person are you when at home?
I'm quite laid-back. I don’t like leaving my house. I'm very happy to be at home. I love running around with the kids, usually in the backyard kicking a rugby ball or in the garage shooting some hoops.
We have two French bulldogs, Milo and Coco, so we take them on long walks to a big dam and we hang out there. We live on an estate. It is a pretty chilled lifestyle.
