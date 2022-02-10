Beast a family man romantic at the core

Retired Springbok player Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has for years strutted his stuff on the rugby field, but now he's striking a pose in front of the camera.

The 36-year-old has collaborated with home and kitchen appliance brand AEG as their new ambassador, a partnership made possible by Roc Nation Sports International.

SMag gets to know who the businessman and father of two is at home:

What do you enjoy doing when indoors?

When I am at home I like to spend time with my family. I have two children, my daughter Talumba is 10 and my son Wangu is eight. We usually spend a lot of time in the kitchen, the kids love to make pancakes and we have to try out all the recipes. My wife, Kuziva, is the boss during pancake time.

I also love basketball, it is my second love after rugby, so I usually play a bit of basket ball in the backyard. I am a huge fan of LeBron James and I do watch a lot of basketball.

What is your favourite room in the house and why?

I think my favourite space in the home is the kitchen. Especially now that I will be revamping it with new AEG products.

Even when we host family and friends it’s the place people go, it's a warm space and there is always food so if you’re hungry you can nibble. It’s such a good spacious room to relax and bond.

What kind of movies/series are you into?

The series that has stuck with me the past couple of months was The Last Dance on Netflix about Michael Jordan in the NBA in the '90s. There are a lot of lessons there every human being can learn.

Are you romantic? Do you have any plans for Valentine’s Day?

I'm very romantic at the core. I love going out on dates with my wife and buying her flowers and surprising her with gifts from time to time.

I am romantic by nature and sometimes my wife has to ask me to tone it down a little. I recently filmed an AEG Couples Edition which will go live online before Valentine's Day. Unfortunately, I will be in the US on Valentine’s Day. But I am planning to spoil Ku, my wife, when I get back.

Do you enjoy cooking and what is your favourite meal?

I do like cooking but I’m not that good and do mess up sometimes. I can make a nice steak and veggies, delicious salmon, pasta and chicken and I can make a reallygood breakfast. My favourite meal is wagyu steak with mashed potatoes and spinach.