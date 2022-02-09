Sexiness is in me, says fabulous actor Sibusisiwe Jili
Mom of two learned from 'slayer friends' how to play Georgina
Sibusisiwe Jili has become one of the most recognisable faces on the small TV scene, thanks to her role as feisty cop Georgina in The Queen.
Away from the limelight, the mother to two boys has had to overcome a lot. Jili details how she has done it.
How is it like slaying the role of the “sexy” cop Georgina?
Sexiness is within me. I actually had to envision how I’d be if I was a sexy cop who’s a slay queen, so I derived that inspiration from my slayer friends.
How was it acting alongside the late Shona Ferguson?
I remember being so afraid to do my first scene and Shona sat me down and asked me what I was afraid of because he and I were on the same level. He reassured me I had nothing to be afraid of and that I had talent. He was like a big brother to me, very giving and was always there when I needed to talk about my lines or my character's storyline.
After giving birth to your second baby last year, how did you get in shape?
Luckily, I take after my dad’s side of the family in terms of how my body looks… they are quite slim people. As much as people say I look good and have ‘snapped back’, I don’t think I am there yet. I wish I was the type to exercise and go to the gym but I am quite lazy.
For the first time I carried up to nine months with my second pregnancy, so losing the weight has been quite challenging but I hope to lose naturally though.
How is motherhood so far?
It’s different this time around. I have a stable partner who helps raise both my children. I am more in touch with family which makes me very happy. I also enjoy being in my kids’ world and how they view things from their perspective.
If you were not afraid to do something, what would you do?
Fortunately, I have conquered all my fears. For the longest time growing up I had to deal with my inferiority complex that was imposed on me by people that led me into thinking I had to limit myself and make myself small just to feel and be accepted.
How is the love you share with your partner like?
We have a mutual love for each other. It’s like a self-love type of love. We know how to control our emotions and are able to tackle whatever issue with no ill intent or maliciousness. We are more like team partners which I love the lost.
What is your love language?
I love being touched and held. Feeling taken care of really melts my heart.
What are your Valentine’s Day plans?
That day doesn’t really matter to me because I get taken care of and loved every day.
What’s the worst lie you’ve ever told?
Having to tell a guy ain’t sh*t while he was. I’m guessing every girl has said that in their lifetime… it’s quite a tricky thing about falling in love.
What would you do if you had one last day to live?
I’d definitely spend it with my kids and of course, ask my man to buy me a Porsche that’ll I’ll drive down Sandton Drive and later crash.
