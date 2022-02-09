Sexiness is in me, says fabulous actor Sibusisiwe Jili

Sibusisiwe Jili has become one of the most recognisable faces on the small TV scene, thanks to her role as feisty cop Georgina in The Queen.

Away from the limelight, the mother to two boys has had to overcome a lot. Jili details how she has done it.

How is it like slaying the role of the “sexy” cop Georgina?

Sexiness is within me. I actually had to envision how I’d be if I was a sexy cop who’s a slay queen, so I derived that inspiration from my slayer friends.

How was it acting alongside the late Shona Ferguson?

I remember being so afraid to do my first scene and Shona sat me down and asked me what I was afraid of because he and I were on the same level. He reassured me I had nothing to be afraid of and that I had talent. He was like a big brother to me, very giving and was always there when I needed to talk about my lines or my character's storyline.

After giving birth to your second baby last year, how did you get in shape?

Luckily, I take after my dad’s side of the family in terms of how my body looks… they are quite slim people. As much as people say I look good and have ‘snapped back’, I don’t think I am there yet. I wish I was the type to exercise and go to the gym but I am quite lazy.

For the first time I carried up to nine months with my second pregnancy, so losing the weight has been quite challenging but I hope to lose naturally though.