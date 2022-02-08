Oskido returns to school 'to keep up with fast-changing world'
Music mogul thanks daughter for encouragement
Legendary musician Oskido is proving that you are never too old for school.
The 54-year-old DJ is back in class and has enrolled at the University of Pretoria to study project management. For the next five months, Oskido will attend one-week classes every month.
Oskido told SMag that he was inspired by his daughter Mandy Mdlongwa, who helped unearth his willpower after she dared him to partake in a challenge of 21 days of no meat and alcohol.
“Going back to school is a challenge for me… it was first sparked after my daughter asked if I could last most of January without meat and alcohol and guess what, I did. I haven’t touched meat ever since I started the challenge,” Oskido said after his first day at school on Monday.
“After realising the discipline I had, I saw it fit to tackle the burning desire that I’ve always had which is to go back to school for the next five months. After I graduate, I will challenge myself to acquire something in the next five years.”
Another reason why Oskido chose to head back to the classroom was over the rapid speed at which the world is evolving.
As an established businessman, who owns a music empire and a restaurant, Oskido hopes to gain more skills to take him to the next level.
“I want to empower myself with more knowledge just so I can improve in my decision-making skills in terms of my businesses. Without being empowered, I might find myself being lost and confused as to what’s going on," Oskido said.
“I believe as a person, you create time. Instead of wasting your time on useless things, you’d rather use it to gain knowledge. I plan to schedule my time accurately so that I can complete my assignments on time and finish my course."
While his face is well-known, Oskido explains he still had to introduce himself to his classmates who were from high profile jobs and industries.
Oskido also hopes that he will motivate the younger generation to realise the value and importance of education.
“Even though people think I am too successful that I don’t need to go to school, I’m here to show them that I do and they do too. I hope they are touched by what I am doing. I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone but I’d like them to see that education is key,” Oskido said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.