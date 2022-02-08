Oskido returns to school 'to keep up with fast-changing world'

Legendary musician Oskido is proving that you are never too old for school.

The 54-year-old DJ is back in class and has enrolled at the University of Pretoria to study project management. For the next five months, Oskido will attend one-week classes every month.

Oskido told SMag that he was inspired by his daughter Mandy Mdlongwa, who helped unearth his willpower after she dared him to partake in a challenge of 21 days of no meat and alcohol.

“Going back to school is a challenge for me… it was first sparked after my daughter asked if I could last most of January without meat and alcohol and guess what, I did. I haven’t touched meat ever since I started the challenge,” Oskido said after his first day at school on Monday.

“After realising the discipline I had, I saw it fit to tackle the burning desire that I’ve always had which is to go back to school for the next five months. After I graduate, I will challenge myself to acquire something in the next five years.”

Another reason why Oskido chose to head back to the classroom was over the rapid speed at which the world is evolving.

As an established businessman, who owns a music empire and a restaurant, Oskido hopes to gain more skills to take him to the next level.