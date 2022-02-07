DJ Fresh and wife Thabiso confirm their 20-year marriage is over

Popular radio broadcasters DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, and his wife Thabiso have confirmed that they have split after 20 years of marriage.

They confirmed that they were in the process of divorce in a joint statement recorded in a video clip that was posted on Twitter on Monday morning.

This comes after weekend reports over speculations about their marriage coming to an end.

In the video, Thabiso said they were left with no choice but to set the record straight since they made headlines in several Sunday papers.

She said their marriage had been rocky for a couple of years but they finally separated when lockdown began.

“Those who know me, know that I am not a social media person but it’s just special circumstances concerned about the buzz surrounding us that we saw it fit to state the facts,” she said.

“Yes, it’s a fact, we are headed for a divorce process and we have been for the past two years.”

DJ Fresh then said the divorce was in the pipeline as “finer details” were being finalised.

He said they will forever love each other and work together in raising their three children together.

DJ Fresh and Thabiso clarified that there would be no drama or animosity between them. They then jokingly took charge of their narrative by using the opportunity to promote a song they composed together called Stay Real, a friend’s clothing line and their honey business.