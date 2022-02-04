Nokuthula Mavuso on her passion for acting and love for hidden stories

Carrying nothing much but her theatre background, actor Nokuthula Mavuso has managed to solidify her name as one of the familiar faces in the SA television industry.

Mavuso is best known for numerous small-screen roles, but the one that stands out, in particular, is her character as Angelina on 1Magic’s telenovela The River.

Having first stepped onto the small screen at the age of 19, Mavuso's career began on the show Wild Child Lu and her most popular role as Tshidi Khuse on Rhythm City. She tells TimeOut how meticulous she is choosing her next move in the industry.

Even though she landed various roles across different genres, Mavuso prides herself on her passion for the craft over the years.

“I’ve been very fortunate. Having to work in such a tough yet competitive industry isn't easy. It can be quite difficult to maintain the standard. It’s good to still see that I can be hired for roles on TV,” the thespian says.

As an evolving actor who gained popularity from playing different roles and being cast by various productions to act out leading roles, Mavuso found herself taking a two-year hiatus from the acting scene after falling pregnant with her first child.

“In the theatre background where I am from, you can’t play a role for too long. We always want to hop on to different things. I chose to become a mother and step away from the set life.

"While I was home taking care of my child, I got time to re-evaluate my life and what I wanted to do next. I used that time to work on myself and take care of my mental health,” she explains.

Mavuso also used her time away from the small screen to try her hand at radio broadcasting by joining JoziFM. With the flexibility that radio life brought her, Mavuso realised how much she missed acting, which motivated her to audition for a leading role on eTV’s Umlilo.