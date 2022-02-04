Bonko Khoza drives the girls bonkers with star turn

If he’s leaving you screaming at the television when his face appears, relax, you’re not the only one because it seems like actor Bonginkosi “Bonko” Khoza has that effect on almost every girl – well, according to social media.

The actor notorious for his recent role as Mqhele Zulu on the record-breaking Showmax series The Wife, inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s best-selling novel series Hlomu the Wife, Zandile the Resolute, and Naledi His Love, has been receiving praises for his impressive multi-dimensional acting skills.

While this role has now helped to get him recognised by the masses, Khoza’s journey to the big time wasn’t easy.

“I was born and bred in the south of Johannesburg. I was quite an inquisitive child growing up... I always asked questions. I was also naughty, too.

“I first fell into the arts before I did acting. I was really good at drawing when I was younger, and because my teachers believed that I was talented, they advised that I got to the National School of the Arts (NSA) and hone my art skills. This was to prepare me to professionally become an artist one day,” the 31-year-old said.

However, during his time at NSA a close friend he referred to only as Merriam, who was studying drama, asked him to be an extra in a play she had been working on that was to be performed in front of judges. She told Khoza, who had no acting experience at the time, not to worry as the role of a prison warder didn’t entail much acting.

But just when he thought his first acting stint was going to be a walk in the park, it soon changed into an anxiety fest as the lead character didn’t pitch for the play’s opening night.

“At the very last minute, Merriam told me I had to play the part. I was so nervous but because I knew all the lines, I agreed. I went up on stage and did my thing. At the end of the festival, Merriam came up to me and told me I received an award with the lead actor’s name on it. A week later I received a new award written in my name.

“See, the opening night is where the judges come and scout for talent and award them, and after that nod from the judges, I knew I had something special, acting-wise,” he said.