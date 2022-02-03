Unleash the fashion icon hidden during lockdown
So many trends have made a comeback in the past year
The babalaas of January’s long-awaited pay cheque has made many of us feel human again, and it’s exciting to once again explore those fun things we have been yearning for. Top of the list is a much-needed shopping spree to get those “new year, new me” resolutions under way.
With the calamity of life under lockdown easing, more people are feeling inclined to try out different styles. The pandemic has made it clear how short life can be and mantras like “you only live once” slap differently nowadays.
Here is a look at the latest menswear trends you can try to unleash the fashion icon that was hidden during lockdown.
It’s coming back
So many trends have made a comeback in the past year alone. Whether you love them or hate them, wide-legged trousers are taking over for menswear. For the summer, look for light tones and fabrics paired with slouchy fits for a relaxed approach to everyday wear.
Hypebeasts will love these now that camouflage is looking to stay in our wardrobes. Make sure your clothes don’t wear you by layering too many prints on each other or opting for extremely over-sized fits.
A big boom for the cape is shaking up winter trends. The style can add the perfect touch to any look when done right, especially for those with a more casual style. Opt for branded scarves or bomber jackets for a more practical look.
It’s hot
Sportswear jerseys are having their fun in the sun, especially football tops. While this is nothing new to the average Joe who has shown love for local teams like Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtics or Orlando Pirates, the fun take on being a soccer fan is finally making waves all over social media trends.
Lovers of the 2022 Liverpool jersey will probably already have the white golfer with colour-blocked teal and crimson shades. If you don’t want to fit in with the crowd, try bold colours that can go with your existing pieces.
Winter looks are fun with these by layering a hoodie underneath. Tuck your top in if you’re opting for tapered or cropped trousers. Low top sneakers or Chucks will look best with this sleek ensemble.
With more people returning to the offices, last year’s comfort trend has come full circle. Other than plush sweaters and track pants, many stylists are still turning work-appropriate looks casual with sneakers. With a focus on thicker or high-performance soles, Jordans and New Balance have become top favourites.
It’s not
The unfortunate thing about chasing trends is that some items don’t work with staples that evolve with time. So when you purchase a fad, you are more than likely going to end up with items that don’t make sense anymore.
With that said, it comes as no surprise that last year’s beloved tie-dye is taking yet another nap. While the trend, along with pink hair, was a way for people to quite literally “play outside” again, it has not aged like fine wine.
Unlike its better halves, animal print and logomania, tie dye is just one trend you can’t keep mature in a fashion landscape that is constantly maturing in 2022.
If you still want to stay on the fun side of prints, unleash your wild side with everyone else who has been going from tiger, zebra and cow print. The checkerboard print also works with tonal tees.
Crocs and chunky sneakers are also fading out as the “ugly” trend takes on a more sophisticated approach. With glamour being a big focus for this year, more and more fashionistas are letting us in on what items they’ve been buying up.
The shopping bag trend is making a comeback and it’s probably best left in our distant memories. Typically done by influencers for the Gram, the trend sees one buying a shopping bag from a store and pretending they’ve made a purchase by using it as an accessory.
Do note that shopping bags from designer brands can be pricy and impractical when used on the go. Try up-cycling existing ones you may already have or opt for a tote bag instead.
