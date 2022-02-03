Unleash the fashion icon hidden during lockdown

The babalaas of January’s long-awaited pay cheque has made many of us feel human again, and it’s exciting to once again explore those fun things we have been yearning for. Top of the list is a much-needed shopping spree to get those “new year, new me” resolutions under way.

With the calamity of life under lockdown easing, more people are feeling inclined to try out different styles. The pandemic has made it clear how short life can be and mantras like “you only live once” slap differently nowadays.

Here is a look at the latest menswear trends you can try to unleash the fashion icon that was hidden during lockdown.

It’s coming back

So many trends have made a comeback in the past year alone. Whether you love them or hate them, wide-legged trousers are taking over for menswear. For the summer, look for light tones and fabrics paired with slouchy fits for a relaxed approach to everyday wear.

Hypebeasts will love these now that camouflage is looking to stay in our wardrobes. Make sure your clothes don’t wear you by layering too many prints on each other or opting for extremely over-sized fits.