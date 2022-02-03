Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo riding the crest of his acting career in The Wife

Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo has quickly become one of the most coveted leading man thanks to the success of The Wife.

His portrayal of Qhawe Zulu in the Showmax show has made Ngcobo a force to be reckoned with in the acting industry.

The 31-year-old actor from KwaZulu-Natal first rose to fame with his breakout role in Imbewu: The Seed. Having won over television viewers with his dazzling smile and stellar acting, SMag gets to know what makes Ngcobo tick.

Since stepping into the industry, were you expecting this type of fame?

Not really, I come from a theatre background, so I wasn’t expecting fame at all. It’s actually shocking but amazing. I truly appreciate the support and I can’t wait to deliver more of my craft to people.

If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?

I’d skydive. I’m afraid of heights so skydiving would really be fun for me if I wasn’t scared to do it.

What always makes you laugh?

Stand-up comedians such as Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah.

Is there a secret talent you have people don’t know about?

I can play basketball really well. I am fierce with my basketball skills.

What’s the worst lie you ever told?

That I can sing. At the time of telling this lie, I just wanted to get more jobs but I can’t sing to help my life.

Do you have a favourite thing to do before going to bed?

I pray. My mom taught me the importance of prayer, so I always incorporate it into my daily routine.