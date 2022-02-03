Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo riding the crest of his acting career in The Wife
Actor has won TV viewers with his dazzling smile and stellar acting
Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo has quickly become one of the most coveted leading man thanks to the success of The Wife.
His portrayal of Qhawe Zulu in the Showmax show has made Ngcobo a force to be reckoned with in the acting industry.
The 31-year-old actor from KwaZulu-Natal first rose to fame with his breakout role in Imbewu: The Seed. Having won over television viewers with his dazzling smile and stellar acting, SMag gets to know what makes Ngcobo tick.
Since stepping into the industry, were you expecting this type of fame?
Not really, I come from a theatre background, so I wasn’t expecting fame at all. It’s actually shocking but amazing. I truly appreciate the support and I can’t wait to deliver more of my craft to people.
If you weren’t afraid, what would you do?
I’d skydive. I’m afraid of heights so skydiving would really be fun for me if I wasn’t scared to do it.
What always makes you laugh?
Stand-up comedians such as Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah.
Is there a secret talent you have people don’t know about?
I can play basketball really well. I am fierce with my basketball skills.
What’s the worst lie you ever told?
That I can sing. At the time of telling this lie, I just wanted to get more jobs but I can’t sing to help my life.
Do you have a favourite thing to do before going to bed?
I pray. My mom taught me the importance of prayer, so I always incorporate it into my daily routine.
If you could pause any moment in your life, which moment would it be?
The last moment I spoke to my late sister. She was my biggest support who was eager to see me make it into the acting industry… it’s quite sad that she can’t see where and who I am today.
What makes you grumpy?
Pretentious people, I like to centre myself around real and like-minded people.
What personal feature are you most insecure about?
Nothing really… I love all of me.
If you had one day left to live, how would you spend it?
I’m just going to answer this question in the future tense. I’d spend my last day of life sharing the screen with Denzel Washington. He’s among the list of actors who’ve made me believe in the art of acting and bringing characters to life. He’s also a hard worker who respects his craft.
Where is the best place to collect your thoughts?
The theatre room and ocean. That is where my creative juices spark up the most.
What does the world need more of?
Love, respect and being kind to one another.
What is your next move?
To hopefully tell stories that is impactful. One of my goals is to one day portray the legendary Steve Biko.
