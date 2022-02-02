Prince Benza's love for music resulted in him quitting high school

Prince Benza’s breakthrough into the music industry resulted in him quitting high school to pursue his one true passion.

The 23-year-old musician is known for his regular collaborations with Makhadzi in smash hits such as Ngwago, Ghanama and Mathatha Aka.

Born Benny Raolane in Wisani village, Limpopo, he grew a keen interest for music at the tender age of 9 in primary school when he produced his first song. Benza remembers the song being well-received by his peers in his village. For the first time he got the overwhelming urge to pursue his first love, music, instead of school.

By the age of 11, his music-producing skills started gaining traction around Tzaneen, which made him want to explore his talent even more, like his biggest influence King Monada.

“Many people don’t believe that I started producing at a very young age… at that time, all I wanted was to hear my voice on a beat, and it was so cool for me. I then grew a love for music at age 10 when I was taught by a guy from the village how to produce music,” says Benza.

“All he had was a small microphone, tiny monitor and computer – he was actually the first person to help me produce my very first beat.”

After years of balancing school and pushing a promising music career, Benza made the call to drop out of school in grade 11 when an opportunity to join music stable Open Mic Production – same record label that introduced Makhadzi, Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode and Zanda Zakuza – arose.