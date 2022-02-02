Prince Benza's love for music resulted in him quitting high school
'I started producing at a very young age… at that time, all I wanted was to hear my voice on a beat, and it was so cool for me'
Prince Benza’s breakthrough into the music industry resulted in him quitting high school to pursue his one true passion.
The 23-year-old musician is known for his regular collaborations with Makhadzi in smash hits such as Ngwago, Ghanama and Mathatha Aka.
Born Benny Raolane in Wisani village, Limpopo, he grew a keen interest for music at the tender age of 9 in primary school when he produced his first song. Benza remembers the song being well-received by his peers in his village. For the first time he got the overwhelming urge to pursue his first love, music, instead of school.
By the age of 11, his music-producing skills started gaining traction around Tzaneen, which made him want to explore his talent even more, like his biggest influence King Monada.
“Many people don’t believe that I started producing at a very young age… at that time, all I wanted was to hear my voice on a beat, and it was so cool for me. I then grew a love for music at age 10 when I was taught by a guy from the village how to produce music,” says Benza.
“All he had was a small microphone, tiny monitor and computer – he was actually the first person to help me produce my very first beat.”
After years of balancing school and pushing a promising music career, Benza made the call to drop out of school in grade 11 when an opportunity to join music stable Open Mic Production – same record label that introduced Makhadzi, Master KG, Nomcebo Zikode and Zanda Zakuza – arose.
Benza had a tough conversation with his parents, explaining that he had no interest in completing school. Although they didn’t initially agree with his choice, they later warmed up to the idea of his music ambitions.
"I remember being so excited to come to Johannesburg to sign a deal with Open Mic as I could see what the record label was already doing for existing artists," Benza said.
"My music was not receiving enough airplay on national radio stations and TV channels. I didn’t even have the knowledge of how to distribute my music, so the team helped me to push my music.
“The team was willing to wait for me to complete my matric before we could fully push my music career, but I couldn’t wait. I thought it was now or never.”
Having taken the giant leap into the music industry, getting attention of a national level was't an easy task. Benza remembers a two-year struggle of producing zero hits.
“We kept pushing my music even though people weren’t latching on my songs as much as I initially thought they would. It was only when I produced songs such Xola Moya Wam and Jerusalema deluxe with Master KG that I saw something happen," Benza said.
“Master KG was actually the one who introduced me to Makhadzi since I’ve always wanted to work with her. I went on to produce almost 10 songs on her latest album Kokovha.
Despite his music career seemingly right on track, the budding producer, who faced his own challenges, hopes to one day own a record label that helps up-skill young artists from his village.
