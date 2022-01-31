S Mag

Zozibini Tunzi pays tribute to her late friend Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

'I hope you are resting easy now love. You meant everything to so many people and you forever will'

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 31 January 2022 - 10:40
Emmanuel Tjiya Journalist
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shares heartfelt message to her late friend Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.
Image: Supplied/Miss SA

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has paid tribute for her close friend and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst following her untimely death.

The 30-year-old lawyer won the pageant in 2019 and also worked as a correspondent for American  entertainment show Extra, where she interviewed on the red carpet stars such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Her work on the show earned her two Daytime Emmy nominations. 

Tunzi and Kryst shared a luxurious New York apartment in 2020.

Kryst died in an apparent suicide on Sunday and according to the New York Post she jumped from a 60-story Orion building.

Moments before the reported incident, Kryst had shared her final post on Instagram, captioning it: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

On Monday morning, Tunzi took to Instagram in a touching tribute to Kryst.

“Cheslie my friend, I am devastated. I didn't sleep a wink, caught in between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening," Tunzi wrote.

“You were supposed to send me photos of the outfit you were going to wear to a wedding this past Saturday and all the details that happened at the event. You took me by surprise Queen. I am not ready for a world you don't exist in.

“I hope you are resting easy now love. You meant everything to so many people and you forever will. You made a mark in this World and touched so many lives. We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss USA.”

Zozibini Tunzi honours women freedom fighters on Miss SA crowning anniversary

Tunzi expressed her gratitude to the women for laying a foundation for her to pursue and realise her dreams.
5 months ago

Emmanuel Tjiya introduces the 'Made In Mzansi' issue

It was the afternoon of 1 September, the unofficial first day of spring, and I was trying like crazy to meet my daily newspaper deadlines when I ...
2 months ago

Zozibini Tunzi continues to make history as the longest-reigning Miss Universe

Zozibini Tunzi is the longest-reigning Miss Universe and has held the title for a record of 467 days and counting!
10 months ago

SNAPS | Former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi stuns in natural hair photo shoot

In 2019, Tunzi started a natural hair movement when she competed for the Miss Universe crown and won. Women and girls around the world lauded her for ...
1 month ago

