Zozibini Tunzi pays tribute to her late friend Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has paid tribute for her close friend and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst following her untimely death.

The 30-year-old lawyer won the pageant in 2019 and also worked as a correspondent for American entertainment show Extra, where she interviewed on the red carpet stars such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Her work on the show earned her two Daytime Emmy nominations.

Tunzi and Kryst shared a luxurious New York apartment in 2020.

Kryst died in an apparent suicide on Sunday and according to the New York Post she jumped from a 60-story Orion building.

Moments before the reported incident, Kryst had shared her final post on Instagram, captioning it: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

On Monday morning, Tunzi took to Instagram in a touching tribute to Kryst.

“Cheslie my friend, I am devastated. I didn't sleep a wink, caught in between not believing the news and trying to make sense of what is happening," Tunzi wrote.

“You were supposed to send me photos of the outfit you were going to wear to a wedding this past Saturday and all the details that happened at the event. You took me by surprise Queen. I am not ready for a world you don't exist in.

“I hope you are resting easy now love. You meant everything to so many people and you forever will. You made a mark in this World and touched so many lives. We celebrate your life. I love you so, so much my forever friend and forever Miss USA.”